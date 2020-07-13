Apartment List
/
MA
/
quincy
/
apartments under 1500
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM

28 Apartments under $1,500 for rent in Quincy, MA

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
South Quincy
205 Independence Ave.
205 Independence Avenue, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,450
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cozy studio on Independence Ave! H/HW included in rent!!! Why living with roommates when you can have your own space for the same price?!! This beautiful studio apartment features eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher, built-in microwave, plenty of

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Wollaston
243 Newport Ave
243 Newport Avenue, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
500 sqft
Walk to the Wollaston T! Charming 1 bedroom apartment is only 2 blocks from the Wollaston T and a short walk to the many shops and restaurants of Wollaston. Beautiful hardwood floors, kitchen with new cabinets, new stove, new tile floor.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Quincy
23 Branch St
23 Branch Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
Good Size 1 Bedroom w/Heat, HW & Laundry on site - Property Id: 162945 Branch Street Please be sure you meet the move in requirements Available 8/1 Move in costs= First, Security & ½ Month Broker Fee.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Quincy Center
235 Southern Artery
235 Southern Artery, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
9999 sqft
Affordable Quincy two bedroom now available for rent. Rent includes heat, hot water, and off-street parking for one car. Coin-op laundry in basement.
Results within 1 mile of Quincy

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Braintree
46 River St
46 River Street, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
Cozy Modern 1 Bed/1 Bath with all utilities - Property Id: 300348 Welcome to River St. in Braintree. This cozy, yet updated and modern one bedroom has some wonderful features. This small one bedroom is located on the 2nd floor.
Results within 5 miles of Quincy
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
South Weymouth
Weymouth Commons
80 Donald St, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,487
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
859 sqft
These five properties have options ranging from studio apartments to 4-bedroom units. Locations in beautiful Weymouth provide easy access to Great Esker Park, Web Memorial and Grape Island.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
North Weymouth
580 Bridge Street 34
580 Bridge Street, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
Unit 34 Available 07/13/20 Affordable 1 Bed with Heat, HW and Ckg.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Braintree
37 Holbrook Ave.
37 Holbrook Avenue, Braintree Town, MA
Studio
$1,325
Large Studio available ASAP - Property Id: 272719 Thank you for your interest in the property located on Holbrook Ave. in Braintree with an immediate move-in date. Single occupant preferred, per owner $1,325.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Uphams Corner - Jones Hill
424 Bowdoin St
424 Bowdoin Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$800
250 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ROOM RENTAL Don't miss out on this newly renovated 4 bed 2 full bath unit located in Savin Hill Dorchester Boston. Hardwood floors throughout with great natural lighting.
Results within 10 miles of Quincy
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
$
106 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,450
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
613 sqft
Situated on a shady tree-lined block of Commonwealth Avenue on the Brookline/Boston border, The Commonwealth Apartments offer city convenience in an attractive package.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
$
17 Units Available
Commonwealth
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,425
286 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
375 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
660 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom residences and a superb Packard’s Corner location that’s convenient to the MBTA Green Line and the Boston University campus.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
100 Units Available
West Revere
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,446
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,672
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Maplewood
21 Myrtle St.
21 Myrtle Street, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mission Hill
58 South Huntington Avenue
58 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,450
1 Bedroom
Ask
1 Available 09/01/20 Great value studio in a prime location, steps to the T, 10 min walk to the Longwood Medical. Heat and hot water included. Laundry on site. On site maintenance. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Winter Hill
27 Howe St.
27 Howe Street, Somerville, MA
Studio
$1,500
450 sqft
Large oversized studio apartment available in Winter Hill multi-family house. Large studio space, eat-in-kitchen. Good closet space. Heat and Hot Water included. Laundromat nearby. Clean and quiet building in a very quiet neighborhood.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
1384 Commonwealth Ave 11
1384 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,475
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 11 Available 09/01/20 Studio in Allston/ heat and hot water included - Property Id: 314402 Hardwood floors and spacious high ceilings ---this is a really great option for someone looking for an affordable and clean apartment in Boston.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16 Abington Ave. 1R
16 Abington Ave, Holbrook, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
Unit 1R Available 08/15/20 1 Bed in Holbrook w/Heat, CW, HW, Sewer and trash - Property Id: 197602 Thank you for your interest in the property located on Abington Ave. Holbrook with a 8/15/20 move-in date.

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Medford
15 Governors Ave.
15 Governors Avenue, Medford, MA
Studio
$1,500
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
This sunny studio apartment has an excellent location in Medford Square. Unit has new windows, an eat-in kitchen, plenty of counter space and cabinets. The build boasts an elevator and in-building laundry dryers.

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Square
365 Faneuil St.
365 Faneuil Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Absurd deal! 1 parking spot included. Heat is included, hot water paid separate. Laundry in the building. Full sized 1 bed. RECEIVE A 10% Discount on the Fee when you inquire via our form! www.club-realty.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Revere
589 Broadway
589 Broadway, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
531 sqft
Affordable 1 bed unit in locked building in the center of Revere, close to shops and restaurants and many more! Convenient location for public transit. 1 to 2 miles to the beach! Brand new dishwasher installed last month, new fridge from 2019.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
585 Revere Beach Blvd
585 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
300 sqft
Amazing location! Directly across fro Revere Beach! **Heat and Hot water included** 1 off-street parking space included; additional parking available on street. Living room has slider to patio. Convenient to the Blue Line @ Wonderland Station.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
1572 Commonwealth Ave
1572 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,350
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 9/1. Brighton penthouse studio only 1/2 block to Green Line T-Stop (Washington St) and 1 block from Whole Foods supermarket.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Medford Hillside
15 Piggott Road
15 Piggott Road, Medford, MA
Studio
$1,275
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15 Piggott Road in Medford. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Malden Center
618-620 Main St. - 10
618-620 Main Street, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,425
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Sunny, corner studio in great Malden Center location. Commuter dream with less than five minute walk to downtown Malden Center Orange line T Station(15 minutes into downtown Boston).

July 2020 Quincy Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Quincy Rent Report. Quincy rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Quincy rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Quincy Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Quincy Rent Report. Quincy rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Quincy rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Quincy rent trends were flat over the past month

Quincy rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Quincy stand at $1,544 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,915 for a two-bedroom. Quincy's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.9%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Boston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Quincy over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Boston metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cambridge has seen rents fall by 2.3% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Boston metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,269.
    • Framingham has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,948, while one-bedrooms go for $1,571.
    • Lowell has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,532; rents fell 0.2% over the past month and 0.2% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Quincy

    As rents have fallen slightly in Quincy, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Quincy is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Massachusetts have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Quincy's median two-bedroom rent of $1,915 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Quincy fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Miami (-1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Quincy than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,180, where Quincy is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,700
    $2,110
    -0.5%
    -1.6%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Cambridge
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Brockton
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0.5%
    0.6%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    0
    -0.3%
    Newton
    $1,820
    $2,250
    -0.8%
    -2%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0.1%
    Somerville
    $1,770
    $2,190
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Framingham
    $1,570
    $1,950
    -0.7%
    2.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,250
    $1,550
    -0.5%
    0.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,150
    -0.4%
    -3.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    0.1%
    2.9%
    Brookline
    $2,180
    $2,710
    -0.3%
    1%
    Medford
    $1,690
    $2,100
    -0.4%
    -4.6%
    Revere
    $1,330
    $1,650
    -1%
    -4.6%
    Peabody
    $1,560
    $1,930
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,780
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Beverly
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Marlborough
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    0.2%
    -3.1%
    Chelsea
    $1,640
    $2,040
    -1.1%
    -2.4%
    Melrose
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.4%
    -6.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Quincy 1 BedroomsQuincy 2 BedroomsQuincy 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsQuincy 3 BedroomsQuincy Accessible ApartmentsQuincy Apartments under $1,400Quincy Apartments under $1500
    Quincy Apartments with BalconyQuincy Apartments with GarageQuincy Apartments with GymQuincy Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQuincy Apartments with Move-in SpecialsQuincy Apartments with ParkingQuincy Apartments with Pool
    Quincy Apartments with Washer-DryerQuincy Dog Friendly ApartmentsQuincy Furnished ApartmentsQuincy Pet Friendly PlacesQuincy Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Boston, MACambridge, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
    Somerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
    Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    South QuincyQuincy CenterQuincy Point
    Marina BayNorth Quincy
    Blue Hills ReservationMontclair

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Quincy CollegeRhode Island College
    Providence CollegeHult International Business School
    Berklee College of Music