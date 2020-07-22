8 Apartments for rent in Plymouth, MA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Plymouth apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
10 Units Available
Marq at The Pinehills
40 Pinehills Dr, Plymouth, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1174 sqft
Resort-style apartment community just 5 miles from Cape Cod. Also near Pilgrims Highway for direct access to Boston. Residents enjoy access to amenities such as a clubhouse, movie theater and two landscaped courtyards.
15 Units Available
Harborwalk
30 Loring Boulevard, Plymouth, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,231
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,005
1093 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Introducing the South Shore's newest seacoast living experience.
35 Units Available
Redbrook Apartments
220 Wareham Road, Plymouth, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,286
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1366 sqft
NOW Leasing! Welcome to the Redbrook Apartments, a unique blend of nature, energy, community and luxury located in a truly special place. You’ll enjoy our urban design as well as the surrounding vast open spaces and waterways.
Results within 5 miles of Plymouth
Contact for Availability
The Elm At Island Creek Village
24 Post Road, Duxbury, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful complex with fitness center, swimming pool, and community room. Three different communities with unique layouts for multi-generational living. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer in each home.
Results within 10 miles of Plymouth
6 Units Available
Avalon at The Pinehills
1 Avalon Way, The Pinehills, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,101
1584 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1877 sqft
This community offers one-car garage parking, private entryways, an onsite tennis court and gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. Property is just moments from Pinehills Golf Club and beautiful Long Pond.

1 Unit Available
15 Woody Nook
15 Woody Nook, Plymouth County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3635 sqft
The popular pine hill location, pet friendly, built in 2019, beautiful open concept plan featuring a gourmet kitchen with breakfast area that opens to the two-story great room with gas fireplace and dining room, private study, expansive master suite

1 Unit Available
3 Foxglove Dr.
3 Foxglove Drive, Plymouth County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
$2200 / week. AVAIL for a variety of weeks still in JUNE, JULY, EARLY AUG 2020. Contact us for availability for available dates.

1 Unit Available
3 Short Street
3 Short Street, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1680 sqft
Spectacular 2BR/1.5 Bath Townhouse Apartment with views of the Ocean. 3 Levels of luxury living. Garage, Hardwood floors throughout.
City Guide for Plymouth, MA

Waving from the ocean liner / The native Indians behind that / Rock, rock and roll / Plymouth Rock, roll over -- From "Roll Plymouth Rock," by Brian Wilson

As the site of the Pilgrim's first colony, Plymouth, Massachusetts has a special place in American history. In fact, Plymouth has 21 locations listed in the National Register of Historic Places. With a population of more than 50,000, America's Hometown has one of New England's best locations. Just as the first Mayflower and its passengers found safe harbor on the shores of Plymouth, so will you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Plymouth, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Plymouth apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

