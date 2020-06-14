Apartment List
/
MA
/
pinehurst
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

88 Apartments for rent in Pinehurst, MA with garage

Pinehurst apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:03am
$
13 Units Available
The Villas at Old Concord
4 Riverhurst Rd, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,606
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,324
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,816
1365 sqft
Lovely outdoor setting near Ralph Hill Conservation Area and Vietnam Veterans Park. Quick access to the I-95 beltway and the Greater Boston area. Custom interior finishes and updated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Commons at Boston Road
499 Boston Rd, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,251
1155 sqft
New apartment homes with extra storage and high ceilings. Residents get access to a media room, clubhouse, and picnic area. Near Ralph Hill Conservation Area. Easy access to I-95 and Route 3 for convenient transportation.
Results within 1 mile of Pinehurst
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
7 Units Available
Heritage at Bedford Springs
100 Thompson Farm, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,678
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
1412 sqft
In-unit laundry offers the ultimate in convenience. Hang out in the clubhouse with friends. The Middlesex Turnpike makes it easy to get to a variety of restaurants.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
5 Units Available
Village at Taylor Pond
59 Middlesex Tpke, Waltham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,074
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,596
1114 sqft
Located near wooded nature trail with outdoor fitness equipment. Pet-friendly. 24-hour fitness center with yoga room. Large spa deck and sparkling swimming pool with ample seating.

1 of 29

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
Havenville
1 Unit Available
19 Fernglade Rd
19 Fernglade Road, Burlington, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2142 sqft
This Spacious Single Family Home includes, Kitchen with brand new Stainless Steel Appliances-Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Stove, 4 generous bedrooms - all have new laminate flooring & one has carpet, 2 Full Bathroom, Laundry room / Washer & Dryer
Results within 5 miles of Pinehurst
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Wynnmere
8 Units Available
Heritage at Stone Ridge
2 Littles Brook Ct, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1300 sqft
With a prime location only 30 minutes from Boston, this pet-friendly community offers valet service, onsite gym and garage parking. Units include fireplaces, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Woods Corner
24 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
1 Seven Springs Lane, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,435
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment located in scenic Burlington with easy access to I-95. Amenities include onsite swimming pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Apartment features walk-in closets, private patio, W/D hookup, and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
15 Units Available
Balsam Place
100 Balsam Place, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1216 sqft
Walk to area shopping and dining. An upscale community with an internet cafe, dog park, fitness center and pool with a grilling station. LED lighting, granite countertops and hardwood-style flooring throughout.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Lexington
14 Units Available
Katahdin Woods
1 Katahdin Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on Katahdin Drive, these units sit on 12 acres of woodland and offer one- to three-bedroom plans. Amenities include central air, carpets, ceiling fans, mini blinds on all windows and private entrances.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
8 Units Available
Avalon at Bedford Center
200 Avalon Dr, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,665
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
1293 sqft
Close to Boston with easy access to Minute Man National Historic Park and Burlington Mall. Huge floor plans, big closets, gourmet kitchens and W/D. 24-hour fitness center, outdoor heated swimming pool and common areas.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
North Wilmington
9 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1 Avalon Dr, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1358 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1313 sqft
Stylish homes with gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and private patios. Online portal for quick payments. Ample community amenities, including a playground, pool and courtyard. Easy access to I-93.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
$
Burlington Town Center
10 Units Available
Kimball Towers at Burlington
8 Kimball Ct, Burlington, MA
Studio
$2,006
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,388
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1091 sqft
Ideally situated just 15 miles from downtown Boston. Floor plans feature gas fireplaces, wood floors and stainless steel appliances. Select homes boast spectacular panoramic views. Leisure amenities include a resort-style pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:48am
7 Units Available
METRO @ Wilmington Station
10 Burlington Ave, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,141
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1160 sqft
A convenient Metro-Link connection makes it easier to access Boston's North Station. Take advantage of in-unit laundry and the ample storage made possible by large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
The Residences at Joans Farm
100 Donny Martel Way, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
1090 sqft
The Residence at Joan’s Farm a new community in the Heritage Properties Portfolio.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
21 Units Available
The Point at 3 North
71 Boston Road, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,865
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1281 sqft
Discover modern living uniquely crafted to perfectly fit your life. From our salt water pool to our shared work spaces, The Point at 3 North offers authentic luxury and unparalleled amenities.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Wynnmere
1 Unit Available
2 Littles Brook Ct.
2 Littles Brook Court, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1114 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
48 Elm St.
48 Elm Street, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
3250 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3,250 sqft, antique modern, post and beam construction, 2BR, 2.5BA, high ceilings, large deck, 2 car garage, high end appliance package with disposal, washer and dryer.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Burlington Town Center
1 Unit Available
160 Cambridge St.
160 Cambridge Street, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Burlington s newest choice to call home, with thoughtfully designed one and two bedroom floor plans.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
13 Battle Flagg Rd
13 Battle Flagg Road, Middlesex County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$5,250
5120 sqft
PREMIER LOCATION in Revolutionary Ridge Estates for this Stately Executive Brick Front Colonial with 3 car garage and finished lower level with 3/4 bath, playroom, game room and walk out to the yard.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lexington Town Center
1 Unit Available
25 Thoreau Rd
25 Thoreau Road, Lexington, MA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3000 sqft
Zhuzhed up by a local builder - this quintessential Colonial is as good as it is going to get! New Roof, central air, family room, appliances, kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, front door, garage doors, fixtures....

1 of 30

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
North Woburn
1 Unit Available
69 Elm St
69 Elm Street, Woburn, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2100 sqft
New to market...Gorgeous Single family Victorian style home...All totally renovated..
Results within 10 miles of Pinehurst
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
North Waltham
15 Units Available
The Ridge
55 Ridge Ln, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,463
1166 sqft
Just minutes from Hardy's Pond and Waltham Overlook. Luxury apartments featuring private balconies/patios, walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Gym, pool and business center available to residents.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
4 Units Available
The Point at Andover
460 River Rd, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,751
1344 sqft
Modern apartments just east of Lowell. Fully furnished homes feature a patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a pool, playground, and fire pit. Close to the Robert S. Peabody Museum of Archaeology. Near I-495.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Cambridge Highlands
25 Units Available
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,215
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,443
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1175 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
City Guide for Pinehurst, MA

A river runs through it, and what an important river it is. The Shawsheen River in Pinehurst helped the area thrive early on; it was a boon to industry and commerce in the region. At present, there are numerous hiking paths and parks where residents can take in a scenic view of the area.

Pinehurst is a village in the rural town of Billerica, twenty miles Northwest of Boston. Stretching a humble 3.8 square miles, Pinehurst is mild and tame, comprised of residential property with 7,152 people who call it home, according to the 2010 census. It's quiet, yet within range of larger burbs, and filled to the brim with excitement. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Pinehurst, MA

Pinehurst apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Pinehurst 1 BedroomsPinehurst 2 BedroomsPinehurst 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPinehurst 3 BedroomsPinehurst Accessible ApartmentsPinehurst Apartments with Balcony
Pinehurst Apartments with GaragePinehurst Apartments with GymPinehurst Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPinehurst Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPinehurst Apartments with Parking
Pinehurst Apartments with PoolPinehurst Apartments with Washer-DryerPinehurst Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinehurst Furnished ApartmentsPinehurst Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MASwampscott, MAReading, MABelmont, MALynnfield, MAMansfield Center, MAStoneham, MA
Winchester, MAHingham, MAFoxborough, MAAmesbury Town, MAWestborough, MAAbington, MACumberland Hill, RINorthborough, MASharon, MALondonderry, NHHull, MAMarshfield, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music