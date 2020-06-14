88 Apartments for rent in Pinehurst, MA with garage
A river runs through it, and what an important river it is. The Shawsheen River in Pinehurst helped the area thrive early on; it was a boon to industry and commerce in the region. At present, there are numerous hiking paths and parks where residents can take in a scenic view of the area.
Pinehurst is a village in the rural town of Billerica, twenty miles Northwest of Boston. Stretching a humble 3.8 square miles, Pinehurst is mild and tame, comprised of residential property with 7,152 people who call it home, according to the 2010 census. It's quiet, yet within range of larger burbs, and filled to the brim with excitement. See more
Pinehurst apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.