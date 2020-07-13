/
apartments with pool
29 Apartments for rent in Northborough, MA with pool
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Northborough
14 Avalon Dr, Northborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,955
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,267
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartments feature hardwood floor, appliances, and patio/balcony. Set on 33 woodland acres in a planned community, adjacent to local shopping and entertainment. Clubhouse, 24-hour, gym, pool. Short commute to downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Shrewsbury Commons
51 Commons Dr, Northborough, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
890 sqft
A sprawling community set on 40 acres of countryside with easy access to Routes 9 and 20. Lighted tennis courts, library and two beautiful swimming pools. Full, modern kitchens with updates and private patio/balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Northborough
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
$
26 Units Available
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
Studio
$1,420
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1359 sqft
Prime location just off Turnpike Road with easy access to the Commuter Rail Station, shopping and dining. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
15 Units Available
Parc Westborough
346 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community in a suburban area. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, grill area, fire pit, game room and playground. Units feature hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Results within 5 miles of Northborough
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
$
25 Units Available
Stone Gate
65 Silver Leaf Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-95. A resort-like community with a pool, playground, hot tub and gym. Dog park available. Interiors feature a fireplace, lots of storage and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
14 Units Available
Avana Marlborough
20 Applebriar Ln, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,074
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1213 sqft
Spacious layouts that include washer and dryer, walk-in closets and ample organizational shelving. Cable ready. Includes ceiling fans, air conditioning and balcony or patio. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
64 Units Available
The Rockwell
12 Tyler Road, Worcester County, MA
Studio
$1,955
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1320 sqft
Welcome to The Rockwell, a new apartment community in Berlin, MA that embraces the outdoors with enthusiasm.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
27 Units Available
Windsor Ridge at Westborough
1 Windsor Ridge Dr, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1215 sqft
These recently renovated townhomes offer lots of upgrades including stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets, and white countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a fitness center, basketball court, and a lighted tennis court.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
36 Units Available
Avalon Marlborough
1000 Bay Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,812
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1389 sqft
Thoughtfully designed loft, den and townhome-style apartments. Open-plan kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters in select homes. Furnished apartments available. Easy access to I-495.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Park Washington
The Point at Marlborough
21 Austen Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1130 sqft
This green community boasts its own coffee house, media room and clubhouse. Its proximity to I-495 allows easy access to Solomon Pond Mall, Boston and Worcester. Units have walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
3 Units Available
The Residences at Westborough Station
100 Charlestown Meadows Dr, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,915
1391 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Westborough, MA and only one half mile from the Westborough MBTA Commuter Rail Station, our ideal location places you just minutes away from everything! From Route 9 to fine dining, fabulous shopping, and nearby ski areas...
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Tower Hill
Talia Apartments
155 Ames St, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A deluxe apartment building with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts is positioned minutes away from Route 20 for convenient commuting. Courtyard, top-of-the-line fitness center and pool access are included.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1016 Bradish Lane
1016 Bradish Lane, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1290 sqft
Lovely Westborough Village rental ready for immediate occupancy, move right in to this YOUNG beautifully designed 2 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms and in-unit laundry! This designer kitchen has tons of cabinet space, a breakfast island, brand new
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Deacon Shattuck Way
108 Deacon Shattuck Way, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1184 sqft
108 Deacon Shattuck Way Available 07/15/20 ***Please Respond Directly to the Online Listing, Calls May Not Be Returned*** - Are you looking for a great community with top schools? Maybe you need an ideal commuter location? Perhaps amenities and
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
206 Deacon Shattuck Way
206 Deacon Shattuck Way, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1102 sqft
Welcome to Westborough Village ! A Toll Brothers luxury complex ! ~This first floor home ( no stairs) features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, granite kitchen counters, gas stove, hardwood foyer/kitchen, washer, dryer and refrigerator~You'll love the
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
237 South Street
237 South Street, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1877 sqft
Welcome to Maplewood Condominiums! Beautiful well maintained 2 bed, 2.5 bath sunny & bright townhome including a third floor loft & spacious finished lower level leading to your own private patio & backyard area.
Results within 10 miles of Northborough
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Quinn35
35 Harrington Ave, Worcester, MA
Studio
$1,720
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,096
1153 sqft
Modern interiors with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Onsite pool, sundeck, and summer kitchen. Just off Route 9. Onsite screening room and dog park.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
Windsor at Hopkinton
5 Constitution Ct, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,090
1315 sqft
Stylish homes near the Mass Pike and I-495. Units feature custom cabinetry, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a yoga studio, game room and media room. Near Millers River Wildlife Management Area.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
23 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,452
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1050 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
36 Units Available
Downtown Worcester
145 Front at City Square
145 Front Street, Worcester, MA
Studio
$1,375
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1097 sqft
NOW LEASING STUDIOS, ONE-, AND TWO- BEDROOMS! No place in Worcester is like downtown. That’s what makes it such a great place to be. And what makes 145 Front at City Square such a unique place to live.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Downtown Marlborough
Orchards Apartments
3 Avalon Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,130
1166 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1361 sqft
Floor plans with one and two bedrooms come equipped with dishwashers, gourmet kitchens and breakfast bars. Community located near Solomon Pond Mall with convenient highway or public transportation access to Worcester.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
12 Units Available
J Highlands at Hudson
307 Central St, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
J Highlands At Hudson brings inspired living to Hudson, Massachusetts.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
6 Units Available
Broadmeadow Brook
Wexford Village Apartment Homes
29 Duncannon Ave, Worcester, MA
Studio
$1,310
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,376
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to UMass Medical Center and nearby shops and restaurants. Community has large swimming pool, tennis courts, a gym and on-site laundry. Apartments feature A/C and extra storage space.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Littlebrook Apartments
100 Tower St, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Country living close to I-495 and other major routes. Enjoy clubhouse and playground as well as on-site laundry, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly with patio/balcony and walk-in closets.
