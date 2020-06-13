Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:51 PM

223 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Milton, MA

Finding an apartment in Milton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Columbine Cliffs
1 Unit Available
20 Rock View Road
20 Rockview Road, Milton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
2867 sqft
Available July 1st - FURNISHED 1900’s Craftsman single-family in the Columbine Cliffs neighborhood of Milton. Classic elegance with modern amenities describes this spacious home with fence-enclosed gardens & 4-car driveway.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Brush Hill
1 Unit Available
47 Churchill Street
47 Churchill Street, Milton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1800 sqft
47 Churchill Street Apt #2, Milton, MA 02186 - 3 BR 1.5 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 05/05/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Cats are negotiable.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Milton Center
1 Unit Available
648 Canton Avenue
648 Canton Avenue, Milton, MA
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
4913 sqft
648 Canton Avenue, Milton, MA 02186 - 6 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 07/01/2020. Pets: allowed. Once upon a time...
Results within 1 mile of Milton
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:51pm
$
Blue Hills Reservation
8 Units Available
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,410
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,759
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,536
1514 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
Montclair
22 Units Available
The Point North Quincy
95 W Squantum St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,741
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,771
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
916 sqft
Located near the Neponset River and dining and shopping options, this community also boasts easy access to most of Massachusetts thanks to the North Quincy station. Units include balcony, hardwood flooring and walk in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Marina Bay
43 Units Available
Neponset Landing
2 Hancock St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1158 sqft
Stylish 1-2 bedroom riverside apartment homes situated in an inviting community boasting spectacular views of Quincy Bay and the surrounds. Unique floor plans feature Berber carpets and granite countertops. Online rent payment available.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
332 Copeland Street 6
332 Copeland St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
1 Bd (Basement Unit) w/Ht, Hw & Ckg. Gas..Cat ok - Property Id: 209442 Thank you for your interest in the property located on 332 Copeland St in Quincy with an ASAP move-in date. I have provided basic information below..

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
293 Willard Street 9
293 Willard St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1 Bed w/Heat & HW, avail Now..Cat ok, on 2nd fl - Property Id: 209403 Thank you for your interest in the property located on Willard Street with an ASAP move-in date. I have provided basic information below, please read thoroughly.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
290 Copeland
290 Copeland Street, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1372 sqft
AVAILABLE Now, 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath - Property Id: 204874 Non-smokers preferred Indoor cat may be okay, no dogs please $2600 per month Single family home 3 bedrooms 1.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Montclair
1 Unit Available
275 Hancock St.
275 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
918 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Stony Brook - Cleary Square
1 Unit Available
25 Business St.
25 Business St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
West Codman Hill - West Lower Mills
1 Unit Available
230 Fuller St.
230 Fuller St, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,550
1050 sqft
Sept 2020-Packards Corner 4 bed, 2 bath, NO FEE!!! H/HW inc. Fantastic location right in Packards Corner. Garden level spacious 4 bed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Blue Hills Reservation
1 Unit Available
333 Ricciuti Drive
333 Ricciuti Drive, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,286
1496 sqft
333 Ricciuti Drive Apt #2234, Quincy, MA 02169 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 05/05/2020. Pets: allowed.
Results within 5 miles of Milton
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
D Street - West Broadway
15 Units Available
Flats on D
411 D St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,240
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1138 sqft
Short walk gets you to Seaport and South Boston. Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Covered, gated parking. Walk to Silver Line and Convention Center.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 10:51pm
$
South End
39 Units Available
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,410
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,810
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,635
871 sqft
South End location near theaters, dining and nightlife. Walkable to Tufts Medical Center and transit. Pet-friendly community with dog park. New construction features pool, yoga, game room, bike storage. Granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:51pm
South Quincy
9 Units Available
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1044 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
D Street - West Broadway
51 Units Available
Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,500
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,804
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,552
1063 sqft
Located moments away from the Massachusetts Turnpike, this community is a short drive from shopping and dining options. Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring. Amenities include gym, clubhouse and beautiful view of the waterfront.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Jamaica Hills - Pond
13 Units Available
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,400
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,560
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
974 sqft
Beautiful apartments with great location. Adjacent to Olmstead Park, Jamaica Pond and downtown Centre Street shopping. Spacious units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. On-site amenities include specialty concierge services, gym and cyber cafe.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Bell Stoughton
400 Technology Center Dr, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,852
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1174 sqft
Charming community near I-95, the MBTA commuter Rail Station and Route 24. Upscale apartments featuring granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site playground, pool, garage and putting green. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Columbia Point
44 Units Available
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,927
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,122
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,162
975 sqft
Convenient location next to I-93, Red Line and JFK rail stop. Units have in-unit laundry and a private patio or balcony. Game room with pool table and media room. Swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
South End
54 Units Available
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,503
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,119
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,934
1073 sqft
Commuter's Paradise. Near the intersection of I-90 and I-93. Walkable, with easy public transit. Covered access to Zipcar and grocery stores. Smoke-free and pet-friendly with parking, pool, in-unit laundry, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
South Quincy
17 Units Available
Deco
625 Thomas E. Burgin Parkway, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,743
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,934
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Quincy is convenient for Boston commuters with easy access to I-93, Route 3 and Red T-Line. Apartments feature walk-in closets, dishwashers and patios. Smoke-free community includes swimming pool, gym and putting green.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:51pm
$
D Street - West Broadway
10 Units Available
315 ON A
315 A St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,770
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,635
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,970
1130 sqft
Modern, loft-style apartments with great features including laundry, dishwasher, air-con and walk-in closets. Boston Fire Museum and lots of restaurants, like Pastoral and Menton, are along nearby Congress Street.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Marina Bay
16 Units Available
Meriel Marina Bay
552 Victory Rd, Quincy, MA
Studio
$2,506
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,524
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,875
1164 sqft
Be the first to enjoy living in these brand new waterfront apartments at Squantum Point Park. Luxury apartment features include walk-in closets and granite counters. Enjoy the community yoga, game room and fire pit.
City Guide for Milton, MA

Milton is home to the first ever piano factory in America. Unfortunately, it was shut down for excessive use of ivory. Get it??

In 2011, CNN Money named Milton the second best small town to live in in the country, and the town regularly appears in Money Magazine’s Best Places to Live in America list. Milton is located outside of Boston, and it’s known as an idyllic New England town. The streets in Milton are tree-lined, and they are lined with beautiful, old houses – each with its charming own character. One of the best parts about Milton is that it really does have suburban living – but you can access Boston Harbor by water right from the town.

Having trouble with Craigslist Milton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Milton, MA

Finding an apartment in Milton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

