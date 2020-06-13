223 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Milton, MA
Milton is home to the first ever piano factory in America. Unfortunately, it was shut down for excessive use of ivory. Get it??
In 2011, CNN Money named Milton the second best small town to live in in the country, and the town regularly appears in Money Magazine’s Best Places to Live in America list. Milton is located outside of Boston, and it’s known as an idyllic New England town. The streets in Milton are tree-lined, and they are lined with beautiful, old houses – each with its charming own character. One of the best parts about Milton is that it really does have suburban living – but you can access Boston Harbor by water right from the town.
Finding an apartment in Milton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.