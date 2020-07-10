/
apartments with washer dryer
291 Apartments for rent in Milton, MA with washer-dryer
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Columbine Cliffs
48 Blue Hills Pkwy 1
48 Blue Hills Parkway, Milton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom plus Office, Laundry in Unit, avail. Now - Property Id: 164621 A large and sunny 2 bedroom, two-level unit on a treelined street. Large welcoming foyer, living room with a working fireplace, hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Brush Hill
Elevation at Crown Colony
7 Crown Street, Milton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1123 sqft
Less than 1 mile from the Quincy/Adams MBTA station, so grab a seat on the Redline for a quick ride into Boston. Prefer to drive? We are located at the interchange of 93, Rt.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Montclair
38 Cedar Terrace
38 Cedar Terrace Street, Milton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2092 sqft
A Side entrance colonial with a bright & sunny living room, dining room, office/den, Eat-in kitchen w/ gas stove, dishwasher, new appliances, washer/dryer, gas fireplace. Finished basement.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
15 Units Available
Blue Hills Reservation
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,486
1514 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
36 Units Available
Marina Bay
Neponset Landing
2 Hancock St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1158 sqft
Stylish 1-2 bedroom riverside apartment homes situated in an inviting community boasting spectacular views of Quincy Bay and the surrounds. Unique floor plans feature Berber carpets and granite countertops. Online rent payment available.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Ashmont
35 Vanwinkle St.
35 Van Winkle St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1300 sqft
This Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Penthouse is Situated on a Quiet, Tree-Lined Dead End Street Near Ashmont/Peabody Square and Offers Condo-Quality Finishes Including a Granite & Stainless Steel Gourmet Kitchen with Double-Door Fridge, Hidden Thermador
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Ashmont
2032 Dorchester Ave.
2032 Dorchester Avenue, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom apartment within very short walk to Ashmont T! Updated eat-in kitchen with nice appliances and granite counters. Cozy living room. Updated bathroom. Two bedrooms with closets and one without. Hardwood floors.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
Contact for Availability
Wollaston
106 Brook St.
106 Brook Street, Quincy, MA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
No description added
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
West Codman Hill - West Lower Mills
98 Selden
98 Selden Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3000 sqft
Wonderful 2008 built home featuring a master suite! This apartment includes 3 bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms. The home is very spacious with open concept living, dining, and kitchen areas. This beautiful unit also features private outdoor living.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Lower East Mills - Cedar Grove
77 Richmond St #3
77 Richmond Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1119 sqft
Lower Mills: 3 Bed, Central Air, Parking & In Unit Laundry - Gorgeous eat in kitchen with an attached private deck! Parking included in rent! Tenant to pay first, Security Deposit and Full fee. Tenant to pay all utilities except water and sewage.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
St. Marks
134 Wrentham
134 Wrentham Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1250 sqft
Top of the line rental with modern updates including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors throughout. Private entrance for this spacious three bedroom unit that features a master suite.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Montclair
120 Holmes St
120 Holmes Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1045 sqft
2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms unit in North Quincy has a modern style with high ceilings and large windows that bring in an abundance of natural light, automatic blinds, sliding industrial door for the second bedroom and a bike rack.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Readville
1 Westinghouse Plaza
1 Westinghouse Plz, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1249 sqft
Spacious, well-lit, penthouse loft in a tight-knit community of residents & owners at the Lofts at Westinghouse! Kitchen/living space, bedroom with walk-in closet, & bath are on the main level.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
64 Units Available
South End
The Smith
89 E Dedham St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,723
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,069
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1076 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Now preleasing for 8/15 move-in!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
14 Units Available
South Quincy
Rosecliff
790 Willard St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,071
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1156 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units include walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, pool, gym and game room all on site. Minutes from downtown Boston, Blue Hills Reservation, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
21 Units Available
South Quincy
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1044 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,590
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1297 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
63 Units Available
Columbia Point
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,834
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,948
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1036 sqft
Apartment complex right by the University of Massachusetts Boston with pool and gym. Joe Moakley Park is a few minutes away, as is the train station for easy access to South and Downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
24 Units Available
Jamaica Central - South Sumner
MetroMark
3611 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,957
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,227
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
999 sqft
Make MetroMark Apartments your next stop for hip community living. Enjoy courtyards with barbecue areas and a bike repair shop, all within easy access of the Orange Line.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
28 Units Available
Brook Farm
Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
974 sqft
Designed to resemble stately brownstones, these pet-friendly apartments feature a gym, garage parking, hardwood floors and private patios. Convenient to downtown Boston via I-95 and Routes 1, 9, and 128.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
33 Units Available
South Quincy
Elevation - Apartments at Crown Colony
7 Crown Drive, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,810
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1123 sqft
Located near a 175-acre park with a saltwater pool, tennis court and ice skating pond. Includes yoga center with classes, pool table and walking trails. Apartments feature modern kitchens and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
12 Units Available
Bell Stoughton
400 Technology Center Dr, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,744
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,229
1174 sqft
Charming community near I-95, the MBTA commuter Rail Station and Route 24. Upscale apartments featuring granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site playground, pool, garage and putting green. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
55 Units Available
South End
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,375
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,028
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,652
1073 sqft
Commuter's Paradise. Near the intersection of I-90 and I-93. Walkable, with easy public transit. Covered access to Zipcar and grocery stores. Smoke-free and pet-friendly with parking, pool, in-unit laundry, and dog park.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
13 Units Available
Marina Bay
Meriel Marina Bay
552 Victory Rd, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,859
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,947
1164 sqft
Be the first to enjoy living in these brand new waterfront apartments at Squantum Point Park. Luxury apartment features include walk-in closets and granite counters. Enjoy the community yoga, game room and fire pit.
