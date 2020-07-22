226 Apartments for rent in Milton, MA with pools

Apartment List
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Brush Hill
Elevation at Crown Colony
7 Crown Street, Milton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1123 sqft
Less than 1 mile from the Quincy/Adams MBTA station, so grab a seat on the Redline for a quick ride into Boston. Prefer to drive? We are located at the interchange of 93, Rt.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Montclair
38 Cedar Terrace
38 Cedar Terrace Street, Milton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2092 sqft
A Side entrance colonial with a bright & sunny living room, dining room, office/den, Eat-in kitchen w/ gas stove, dishwasher, new appliances, washer/dryer, gas fireplace. Finished basement.
Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
13 Units Available
Blue Hills Reservation
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,155
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,059
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,251
1514 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
33 Units Available
Marina Bay
Neponset Landing
2 Hancock St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1158 sqft
Stylish 1-2 bedroom riverside apartment homes situated in an inviting community boasting spectacular views of Quincy Bay and the surrounds. Unique floor plans feature Berber carpets and granite countertops. Online rent payment available.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
7 Units Available
Southern Mattapan
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
923 sqft
Just two blocks from the center of Mattapan Square and its many restaurants and shops. Air conditioned apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and private balconies. Online rent payments and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
18 Units Available
South Quincy
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1044 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
12 Units Available
Marina Bay
Meriel Marina Bay
552 Victory Rd, Quincy, MA
Studio
$2,733
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,045
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,460
1164 sqft
Be the first to enjoy living in these brand new waterfront apartments at Squantum Point Park. Luxury apartment features include walk-in closets and granite counters. Enjoy the community yoga, game room and fire pit.
Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
16 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
Flats on D
411 D St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,240
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,770
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,565
1138 sqft
Short walk gets you to Seaport and South Boston. Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Covered, gated parking. Walk to Silver Line and Convention Center.
Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
27 Units Available
South End
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,205
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,610
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
South End location near theaters, dining and nightlife. Walkable to Tufts Medical Center and transit. Pet-friendly community with dog park. New construction features pool, yoga, game room, bike storage. Granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
15 Units Available
Jefferson at Dedham Station
1000 Presidents Way, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,681
1123 sqft
Unbeatable location just three minutes to Legacy Place and 25 minutes to Boston's South Station! Pool table, 24-hour gym, pool and courtyard in community. Apartments feature recent renovations and huge closets.
Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
17 Units Available
South Quincy
Rosecliff
790 Willard St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1156 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units include walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, pool, gym and game room all on site. Minutes from downtown Boston, Blue Hills Reservation, shopping and dining.
Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
$
127 Units Available
South End
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,399
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,736
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1035 sqft
Never-lived-in apartment community featuring a sky deck, a resort-style pool, a dog park and an on-site CVS pharmacy. Interiors boast chef's kitchens, keyless entry, in-unit laundry and California closets. Near South End's "Restaurant Row."
Last updated July 22 at 12:41 PM
7 Units Available
Canton Woods
1 Windsor Woods Ln, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1096 sqft
Right near shopping, dining and New England Sinai Hospital, yet nestled in the natural wonder of the Canton Conservation area with views of the Blue Hills Reservation.
Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
6 Units Available
South Quincy
Highlands at Faxon Woods
2001 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1045 sqft
Enjoy life's simple pleasures at The Highlands at Faxon Woods. Our premier apartment community offers unlimited amenities and superior service in a world class atmosphere.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
15 Units Available
Avalon Station 250
250 Station Cir, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,210
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy easy access to Boston via I-95. Legacy Place is literally only steps away, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby. Units feature breakfast bars, soaking tubs, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
28 Units Available
Quincy Center
Avalon Quincy
229 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,915
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1144 sqft
Smoke-free, fully furnished studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and giant walk-in closets. Gym, pool and yoga on-site. Dogs and cats welcome. Accessible to people with disabilities.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
15 Units Available
South Quincy
eaves Quincy
150 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1102 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near Adams National Historic Park and Nickerson Beach presents amenities such as hardwood floors, covered parking and a fully equipped fitness center.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
17 Units Available
Brookline Village
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,289
1168 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1322 sqft
Handsome apartments with elegant interiors, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 miles outside Boston. 24-hour fitness center, playground and pool. Furnished units available!
Last updated July 22 at 12:02 PM
14 Units Available
South Quincy
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,933
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,348
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,201
1240 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Bocce court, pool and conference room on premises. Management accepts e-payments to make paying your rent even simpler!
Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
16 Units Available
South Quincy
Deco
625 Thomas E. Burgin Parkway, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,793
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,104
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Quincy is convenient for Boston commuters with easy access to I-93, Route 3 and Red T-Line. Apartments feature walk-in closets, dishwashers and patios. Smoke-free community includes swimming pool, gym and putting green.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
43 Units Available
Columbia Point
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,682
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,112
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,862
975 sqft
Convenient location next to I-93, Red Line and JFK rail stop. Units have in-unit laundry and a private patio or balcony. Game room with pool table and media room. Swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
16 Units Available
North Randolph
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,746
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,594
1483 sqft
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
25 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,011
1340 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
58 Units Available
Columbia Point
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,831
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,081
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,603
1036 sqft
Apartment complex right by the University of Massachusetts Boston with pool and gym. Joe Moakley Park is a few minutes away, as is the train station for easy access to South and Downtown Boston.
City Guide for Milton, MA

Milton is home to the first ever piano factory in America. Unfortunately, it was shut down for excessive use of ivory. Get it??

In 2011, CNN Money named Milton the second best small town to live in in the country, and the town regularly appears in Money Magazine’s Best Places to Live in America list. Milton is located outside of Boston, and it’s known as an idyllic New England town. The streets in Milton are tree-lined, and they are lined with beautiful, old houses – each with its charming own character. One of the best parts about Milton is that it really does have suburban living – but you can access Boston Harbor by water right from the town.

Having trouble with Craigslist Milton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Milton, MA

Finding apartments with a pool in Milton means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Milton could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

