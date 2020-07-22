226 Apartments for rent in Milton, MA with pools
Milton is home to the first ever piano factory in America. Unfortunately, it was shut down for excessive use of ivory. Get it??
In 2011, CNN Money named Milton the second best small town to live in in the country, and the town regularly appears in Money Magazine’s Best Places to Live in America list. Milton is located outside of Boston, and it’s known as an idyllic New England town. The streets in Milton are tree-lined, and they are lined with beautiful, old houses – each with its charming own character. One of the best parts about Milton is that it really does have suburban living – but you can access Boston Harbor by water right from the town.
Finding apartments with a pool in Milton means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.
Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.
Finding apartments with a pool in Milton could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.
Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.