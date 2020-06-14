116 Apartments for rent in Milton, MA with gym

Milton is home to the first ever piano factory in America. Unfortunately, it was shut down for excessive use of ivory. Get it??

In 2011, CNN Money named Milton the second best small town to live in in the country, and the town regularly appears in Money Magazine’s Best Places to Live in America list. Milton is located outside of Boston, and it’s known as an idyllic New England town. The streets in Milton are tree-lined, and they are lined with beautiful, old houses – each with its charming own character. One of the best parts about Milton is that it really does have suburban living – but you can access Boston Harbor by water right from the town.

Having trouble with Craigslist Milton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more