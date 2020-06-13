/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:49 AM
286 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Milton, MA
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Columbine Cliffs
1 Unit Available
20 Rock View Road
20 Rockview Road, Milton, MA
Available July 1st - FURNISHED 1900’s Craftsman single-family in the Columbine Cliffs neighborhood of Milton. Classic elegance with modern amenities describes this spacious home with fence-enclosed gardens & 4-car driveway.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:49pm
Brush Hill
1 Unit Available
47 Churchill Street
47 Churchill Street, Milton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1800 sqft
47 Churchill Street Apt #2, Milton, MA 02186 - 3 BR 1.5 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 05/05/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Cats are negotiable.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:49pm
Milton Hill
1 Unit Available
47 Bradford Road
47 Bradford Road, Milton, MA
47 Bradford Road, Milton, MA 02186 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 05/05/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful, rare offering in Milton.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:49pm
Milton Center
1 Unit Available
648 Canton Avenue
648 Canton Avenue, Milton, MA
648 Canton Avenue, Milton, MA 02186 - 6 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 07/01/2020. Pets: allowed. Once upon a time...
Results within 1 mile of Milton
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
$
Blue Hills Reservation
9 Units Available
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,526
1514 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stony Brook - Cleary Square
1 Unit Available
154 West street
154 West Street, Boston, MA
Spacious Townhouse in desired area of Hyde Park - Property Id: 294030 Bright and spacious unit townhouse with almost 2500 sf of living area! First floor is an open floor plan which consists of living room, dining area, family room leading to deck
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southern Mattapan
1 Unit Available
96 Itasca St Unit 5
96 Itasca St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
967 sqft
96 Itasca St Unit 5 Available 07/01/20 Good sized 3 Bedroom in the heart of Mattapan - Good sized 3 bed 1 bath condo for rent in the heart of Mattapan. Building includes off-street parking in the back. This home is close to the public transportation.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wellington Hill
1 Unit Available
637 Walk hill 5
637 Walk Hill St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Great 3 Bed in Mattapan - Property Id: 287082 Top floor 3 bed and 1 bath unit with access to coin op laundry in basement. Hard wood floors throughout, private front porch and an off street parking spot included.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
290 Copeland
290 Copeland Street, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1372 sqft
AVAILABLE Now, 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath - Property Id: 204874 Non-smokers preferred Indoor cat may be okay, no dogs please $2600 per month Single family home 3 bedrooms 1.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lower East Mills - Cedar Grove
1 Unit Available
77 Richmond St #3
77 Richmond Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1119 sqft
Lower Mills: 3 Bed, Central Air, Parking & In Unit Laundry - Gorgeous eat in kitchen with an attached private deck! Parking included in rent! Tenant to pay first, Security Deposit and Full fee. Tenant to pay all utilities except water and sewage.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Codman Square - East Codman Hill
1 Unit Available
5 Fairmount St.
5 Fairmount Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Unit has a spacious living area and kitchen. Great views from the front and back deck. Penthouse unit with lots of light. Terms: One year lease
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Wellington Hill
1 Unit Available
16 landor Rd.
16 Landor Road, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Top floor unit with three large bedrooms and a study. Spacious front deck. Unit gets lots of light and parking space is included. Terms: One year lease
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Franklin Field South
1 Unit Available
422 Norfolk
422 Norfolk Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1300 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Stony Brook - Cleary Square
1 Unit Available
1168 Hyde Park Ave.
1168 Hyde Park Avenue, Boston, MA
Gorgeous sun filled 4+ bed 1 bath property on the second floor of a two family home. This unit has brand new bathroom with high end finishes and new kitchen with 5 burner gas stove. 2 floors of living space.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Wellington Hill
1 Unit Available
27 Fessenden
27 Fessenden Street, Boston, MA
Large 4 bedroom unit with lots of space. Near public transportation and highway Terms: One year lease
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Ashmont
1 Unit Available
2032 Dorchester Ave.
2032 Dorchester Avenue, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom apartment within very short walk to Ashmont T! Updated eat-in kitchen with nice appliances and granite counters. Cozy living room. Updated bathroom. Two bedrooms with closets and one without. Hardwood floors.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Wellington Hill
1 Unit Available
2 Hiawatha Rd.
2 Hiawatha Road, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
West Codman Hill - West Lower Mills
1 Unit Available
230 Fuller St.
230 Fuller St, Boston, MA
Sept 2020-Packards Corner 4 bed, 2 bath, NO FEE!!! H/HW inc. Fantastic location right in Packards Corner. Garden level spacious 4 bed.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
West Street - River Street
1 Unit Available
24 Rector Rd.
24 Rector Road, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Come view this spacious 3 Bedroom unit which has a lot to offer. Hardwood floors flowing throughout, freshly painted and updates to the kitchens. Walking distance to the bus with easy access to Matapan. Terms: One year lease
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Wellington Hill
1 Unit Available
448 Nofolk St.
448 Norfolk Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
***Currently under renovations ready for a 5/1 Move in*** Come view this beautiful gut renovated 3 Bedroom unit which has a lot to offer.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Wollaston
1 Unit Available
106 Brook St.
106 Brook Street, Quincy, MA
This bi level unit is blocks away from Wollaston T Stop (Red Line). It offers a large, open flow living room, dinning room, updated kitchen and a beautiful, bright sun room.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Wollaston
1 Unit Available
279 Farrington St
279 Farrington Street, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1700 sqft
***Location, Location, Location*** Very attractive Townhouse corner side 3 Bedroom unit colonial with lots of light and charm. Great for commuting to Boston, walking distance to Transportation and all nearby amenities (restaurants and shopping).
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Southern Mattapan
1 Unit Available
49 W Selden St
49 West Selden Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1150 sqft
Come see this spacious and well kept 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment for rent. Close to public transportation there are local bus routes that go to either Ashmont or Forest Hills train stations.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
West Quincy
1 Unit Available
142 PINE
142 Pine Street, Quincy, MA
One of a kind home in a top location! A stunning entry foyer welcomes you into this bright and very spacious home~ 3 floors of living space offering an open floor plan on the first with high ceilings, living room, dining room, great kitchen with
