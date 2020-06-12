/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
108 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Milton, MA
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Brush Hill
1 Unit Available
Elevation at Crown Colony
7 Crown Street, Milton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1123 sqft
Less than 1 mile from the Quincy/Adams MBTA station, so grab a seat on the Redline for a quick ride into Boston. Prefer to drive? We are located at the interchange of 93, Rt.
Last updated June 12 at 10:48am
Milton Hill
1 Unit Available
475 Adams Street
475 Adams Street, Milton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1250 sqft
475 Adams Street Apt #4, Milton, MA 02186 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 05/05/2020. No pets allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Milton
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Marina Bay
44 Units Available
Neponset Landing
2 Hancock St, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1158 sqft
Stylish 1-2 bedroom riverside apartment homes situated in an inviting community boasting spectacular views of Quincy Bay and the surrounds. Unique floor plans feature Berber carpets and granite countertops. Online rent payment available.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Blue Hills Reservation
9 Units Available
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,779
1249 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
Montclair
23 Units Available
The Point North Quincy
95 W Squantum St, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
916 sqft
Located near the Neponset River and dining and shopping options, this community also boasts easy access to most of Massachusetts thanks to the North Quincy station. Units include balcony, hardwood flooring and walk in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Montclair
1 Unit Available
275 Hancock St.
275 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
918 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Neponset - Port Norfolk
1 Unit Available
24 Norwood St
24 Norwood Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
Great opportunity to live in one of Dorchester's desirable neighborhood! Spacious and stylish these 2 bedroom 2 bath top of the line Luxury quality living is one that you will love! Every detail has been addressed - European flair designed with the
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Montclair
1 Unit Available
120 Holmes St
120 Holmes Street, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1045 sqft
2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms unit in North Quincy has a modern style with high ceilings and large windows that bring in an abundance of natural light, automatic blinds, sliding industrial door for the second bedroom and a bike rack.
Results within 5 miles of Milton
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
25 Units Available
Jefferson at Dedham Station
1000 Presidents Way, Dedham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
1123 sqft
Unbeatable location just three minutes to Legacy Place and 25 minutes to Boston's South Station! Pool table, 24-hour gym, pool and courtyard in community. Apartments feature recent renovations and huge closets.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:41am
$
South Quincy
12 Units Available
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1160 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Bocce court, pool and conference room on premises. Management accepts e-payments to make paying your rent even simpler!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
South Quincy
7 Units Available
Highlands at Faxon Woods
2001 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1045 sqft
Enjoy life's simple pleasures at The Highlands at Faxon Woods. Our premier apartment community offers unlimited amenities and superior service in a world class atmosphere.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
Marina Bay
3 Units Available
Metro Marina Bay
7 Seaport Dr, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
1142 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, pass-through kitchens and private patios with views of the Boston skyline and Marina Bay. Complementary shuttle to nearby rail line and rental vehicles available on-site. Within walking distance to the Marina boardwalk.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
South End
57 Units Available
The Smith
89 E Dedham St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$5,098
1075 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Now preleasing for 9/1 move-in!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:45am
$
Lower Roxbury
7 Units Available
150 Camden
150 Camden Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,825
831 sqft
Luxury new construction, located in the heart of Boston's historic South End- Camden Street Apartments, 150 offers modern living and premium access to all that Boston has to offer; close transit access, countless restaurants and shops, with a
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Columbia Point
58 Units Available
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1036 sqft
Apartment complex right by the University of Massachusetts Boston with pool and gym. Joe Moakley Park is a few minutes away, as is the train station for easy access to South and Downtown Boston.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
14 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
South Quincy
13 Units Available
Rosecliff
790 Willard St, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1156 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units include walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, pool, gym and game room all on site. Minutes from downtown Boston, Blue Hills Reservation, shopping and dining.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
South End
12 Units Available
Girard
50 Malden St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,775
935 sqft
Centrally located 1-3 bedroom apartments in contemporary style. Common spaces feature rotating exhibits from Boston's top modern artists. Gym, garage, bike storage and parking available. Smoke-free community.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Quincy Center
15 Units Available
The Amelia
10 Faxon Ave, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,521
1130 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance from Red Line and Quincy High School. Upscale features include fireplace and kitchens with granite and stainless steel. Community features concierge, clubhouse and dog park.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
D Street - West Broadway
10 Units Available
315 ON A
315 A St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1130 sqft
Modern, loft-style apartments with great features including laundry, dishwasher, air-con and walk-in closets. Boston Fire Museum and lots of restaurants, like Pastoral and Menton, are along nearby Congress Street.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
8 Units Available
The Point at Stoughton
3101 Stagecoach Road, Stoughton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,168
1025 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a quiet neighborhood, a quick 30-minute commute to downtown Boston. Manicured courtyards, an outdoor summer kitchen and a dog park available to all residents.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Marina Bay
16 Units Available
Meriel Marina Bay
552 Victory Rd, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,693
1164 sqft
Be the first to enjoy living in these brand new waterfront apartments at Squantum Point Park. Luxury apartment features include walk-in closets and granite counters. Enjoy the community yoga, game room and fire pit.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Jamaica Hills - Pond
14 Units Available
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
974 sqft
Beautiful apartments with great location. Adjacent to Olmstead Park, Jamaica Pond and downtown Centre Street shopping. Spacious units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. On-site amenities include specialty concierge services, gym and cyber cafe.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Bell Stoughton
400 Technology Center Dr, Stoughton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1174 sqft
Charming community near I-95, the MBTA commuter Rail Station and Route 24. Upscale apartments featuring granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site playground, pool, garage and putting green. Pet friendly.
