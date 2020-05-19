13 WEST CENTRAL St.

Amenities
No broker fee due! Newer construction 2 bed 1 bath 2nd floor apartment in 11 unit residential/commercial building in downtown Natick. Unit has hardwood flooring in living area, carpeted bedrooms, central heat and cooling, Quartz countertops. LAUNDRY IN-UNIT. Open concept living room to kitchen w/ peninsula counter. UNDERGROUND GARAGE PARKING FOR 1. Beautiful construction and finishes. ROOF DECK FOR USE. Great location to major routes, Commuter Rail, shops local restaurants, farmer's markets, etc..FIRST MONTHS RENT AND 1 MONTH SEC DEPOSIT UPFRONT.
Terms: One year lease