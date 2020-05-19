All apartments in Middlesex County
Find more places like 13 WEST CENTRAL St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Middlesex County, MA
/
13 WEST CENTRAL St.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:20 PM

13 WEST CENTRAL St.

13 West Central Street · (617) 584-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13 West Central Street, Middlesex County, MA 01760

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
No broker fee due! Newer construction 2 bed 1 bath 2nd floor apartment in 11 unit residential/commercial building in downtown Natick. Unit has hardwood flooring in living area, carpeted bedrooms, central heat and cooling, Quartz countertops. LAUNDRY IN-UNIT. Open concept living room to kitchen w/ peninsula counter. UNDERGROUND GARAGE PARKING FOR 1. Beautiful construction and finishes. ROOF DECK FOR USE. Great location to major routes, Commuter Rail, shops local restaurants, farmer's markets, etc..FIRST MONTHS RENT AND 1 MONTH SEC DEPOSIT UPFRONT.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 WEST CENTRAL St. have any available units?
13 WEST CENTRAL St. has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13 WEST CENTRAL St. have?
Some of 13 WEST CENTRAL St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 WEST CENTRAL St. currently offering any rent specials?
13 WEST CENTRAL St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 WEST CENTRAL St. pet-friendly?
No, 13 WEST CENTRAL St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middlesex County.
Does 13 WEST CENTRAL St. offer parking?
Yes, 13 WEST CENTRAL St. offers parking.
Does 13 WEST CENTRAL St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 WEST CENTRAL St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 WEST CENTRAL St. have a pool?
No, 13 WEST CENTRAL St. does not have a pool.
Does 13 WEST CENTRAL St. have accessible units?
No, 13 WEST CENTRAL St. does not have accessible units.
Does 13 WEST CENTRAL St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 WEST CENTRAL St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 WEST CENTRAL St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13 WEST CENTRAL St. has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 13 WEST CENTRAL St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd
Medford, MA 02155
Avalon Bear Hill
1449 Main St
Waltham, MA 02451
Cabot Crossing Apartments
130 Bowden St
Lowell, MA 01852
Design Pak Lofts
175 Maple St
Marlborough, MA 01752
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140
Brettonwood Estates
859 Lakeview Avenue
Lowell, MA 01850
Wendell Terrace
19 Wendell Street
Cambridge, MA 02138
898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
898 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476

Similar Pages

Rockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NH
Malden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MAPeabody, MASaugus, MALynnfield, MAMethuen Town, MAHaverhill, MALawrence, MA
Melrose, MAChelsea, MABelmont, MAEverett, MAHudson, MAReading, MABurlington, MAArlington, MAActon, MAWatertown Town, MAWoburn, MANeedham, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity