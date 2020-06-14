25 Apartments for rent in Methuen Town, MA with garage
1 of 19
1 of 14
1 of 68
1 of 14
1 of 28
1 of 11
1 of 21
1 of 16
1 of 19
1 of 23
1 of 31
1 of 24
1 of 20
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 36
1 of 24
1 of 43
1 of 21
1 of 21
1 of 20
1 of 24
1 of 63
1 of 31
Methuen Town is home to several notable historical figures, perhaps the most famous of whom is Robert Rogers. Rogers was an American colonial frontiersman who founded and commanded the Roger's Rangers, an elite fighting force that would go on to become the U.S. Army Rangers many years later.
Today, this Massachusetts town is home to more than 47,000 residents. Situated in Essex County, Methuen Town is a scant 30 miles from Boston in the south, and is situated approximately 15 miles from the Atlantic coast. The town sits on the banks of the Merrimack River and also has several brooks and streams running through it, the largest of which is the Spicket River. Somewhat unusually shaped, Methuen Town is surrounded by like-sized towns such as Haverhill, Lawrence, Andover, Pelham, and the perennially spooky Salem. See more
Methuen Town apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.