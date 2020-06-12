/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
108 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Melrose, MA
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
14 Units Available
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1179 sqft
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
42 Units Available
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Melrose East Side
1 Unit Available
26 Beacon Street
26 Beacon Street, Melrose, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1150 sqft
Heat and hot water included - First month free - monthly discount is rent is paid electronically Two swimming pools Tennis Court Fitness center New playground Barbeque areas Basketball Court Soccer field 24/7 maintenance snow removal Rental Office
Results within 1 mile of Melrose
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
Oakland Vale
16 Units Available
The Residences at Stevens Pond
1 Founders Way, Saugus, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1336 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from US-1, I-95 and I-93 for easy commuting. Luxury units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground, gym, parking, fire pit and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Revere
91 Units Available
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Maplewood
10 Units Available
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Nobility Hill
221 Units Available
Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr, Stoneham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1246 sqft
Apply Today and receive 1 MONTH FREE! Call now for your virtual tour.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Revere
100 Units Available
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Revere
109 Units Available
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1155 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
Malden Center
31 Units Available
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1021 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly community with a roof deck, a 24-hour gym, in-home laundry, built-in desks and wine racks. Commuting is easy - just 15 minutes to downtown Boston.
Last updated June 11 at 03:09pm
Malden Center
1 Unit Available
Malden Gardens
520 Main St, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1030 sqft
As one of the tallest buildings in Malden, Malden Gardens is an 18 story complex that offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with close access to bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants, including
Last updated June 11 at 05:40pm
Malden Center
2 Units Available
Pleasant Plaza
36 Dartmouth St, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Welcome home to Pleasant Plaza, a Carabetta Community.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Malden Center
179 Units Available
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1149 sqft
Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Malden Center
1 Unit Available
14 Summer St.
14 Summer Street, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1060 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
12 Florence St.
12 Florence St, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1000 sqft
This is a large, split-style, 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom unit. Open floor plan, in unit laundry, All new construction with available parking, future roof deck, elevator service and just steps from the MALDEN CTR T STATION.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
West Revere
1 Unit Available
1 Stone Lane
1 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,346
1035 sqft
Welcome to The Chase at Overlook Ridge! Convenient access to Route 1 and public transportation! Bright & Spacious unit available June 1st! Contemporary Kitchen with Espresso Cabinetry & Pendant Lighting, Stainless-Steel & Energy-Efficient Kitchen
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Malden Center
1 Unit Available
10 Florence Street, 307
10 Florence Street, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
725 sqft
500 Feet from Malden T Station, Dunkin Donuts, Restaurant, ATM, Convenient Store on site On-site controlled access parking State-of-the-art Otis Gen 2 elevator Controlled access to Elevator Intercoms to front entrance Wired for high-speed internet
Results within 5 miles of Melrose
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
958 sqft
Spacious apartments within walking distance of shopping areas. LEED Platinum certified, organic food delivery available and private parking. On-site business and conference center. Electric car charging. Bikes available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
East Cambridge
20 Units Available
Zinc
22 Water St, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1232 sqft
Situated between Twin City Plaza and Bunker Hill Mall, this community provides residents with relaxing amenities such as a garden terrace with fireplace, club room lounge and pet spa. Units feature quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Last updated June 12 at 06:34am
Medford Street - The Neck
6 Units Available
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,208
943 sqft
Apartments offer a location that is close to great universities. They are pet-friendly, offer 24 hour maintenance and a courtyard. Other amenities include controlled access entry, air conditioning and covered garage parking.
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
Wellington
18 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,657
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
Broadway
8 Units Available
One Webster Apartments
1 Webster Ave, Chelsea, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,269
926 sqft
Provides easy access to commuting routes, such as I-93 and Route 1. One- and two-bedroom apartments with oversized windows, gourmet-style kitchens and carpeted bedrooms. Laundry, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on-site.
Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill
15 Units Available
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,322
1367 sqft
Waterfront apartments, studio to three-bedroom, close to Tobin Memorial Bridge. Great options for commuters, as residents have access to a discounted water taxi, shuttle to Government Center, and MBTA just steps away.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
Wellington
11 Units Available
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,169
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
