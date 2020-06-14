152 Apartments for rent in Lynnfield, MA with gym
1 of 20
1 of 24
1 of 36
1 of 16
1 of 16
1 of 22
1 of 12
1 of 23
1 of 24
1 of 38
1 of 18
1 of 12
1 of 20
1 of 37
1 of 29
1 of 29
1 of 31
1 of 27
1 of 38
1 of 4
1 of 31
1 of 6
1 of 10
1 of 10
If you like hockey, specifically the Boston Bruins, you may want to start your apartment search in Lynnfield. For some reason or another, tons of Bruins players choose to live in Lynnfield. Keep your eyes open about town for one of the Stanley Cup champions!
The prosperous town of Lynnfield is located in Essex County, Massachusetts on what is considered the North Shore of Massachusetts. The town is home to almost 12,000 people, and it's easy to understand why. Lynnfield is a balanced mix of suburb, green space and commerce. Settled in 1628, the town finally incorporated in 1814. Lynnfield celebrates its tricentennial-- that's 300 years -- in 2014! The town may be centuries old, but Lynnfield is stronger than ever as it constantly updates itself to keep up with the new trends in dining, shopping and living. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lynnfield renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.