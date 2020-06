Amenities

Charming 4, bed, 2 bath rental in the heart of Longmeadow. Close to Bliss park for outdoor enthusiasts and walking distance to most town amenities. This bungalow has an expansive front porch, gas heat and newer kitchen appliances and has been well maintained by the current tenants. Ready for occupants on April 15th!Application link :https://rental.turbotenant.com/owners/properties