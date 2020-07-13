49 Apartments for rent in Lawrence, MA with parking

"Two roads diverged in a wood, and I -- I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference." (-Robert Frost, Lawrence native, “The Road Less Traveled”)

Aptly nicknamed the “Immigrant City”, Lawrence, MA is a unique community where the racially diverse population makes it possible for every type of person to carve out a home. A melting pot of different cultures, with Hispanics as the most prevalent group, you could find yourself hearing "Hola" just as often as "Hello"! So brush up on your high school Spanish and read on to find yourself the perfect crib in this dynamic city. See more