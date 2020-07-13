49 Apartments for rent in Lawrence, MA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lawrence apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Colonial Heights
River Pointe at Den Rock Apartments
333 Winthrop Ave, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,567
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,562
1359 sqft
Cozy apartments surrounded by 120 acres of woodland and close to hotspots such as North Andover Mall and Edward A. LeLacheur Park. Fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool with sundeck located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
21 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates North Andover
50 Royal Crest Dr, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,501
1375 sqft
Modern homes that feature a breakfast bar, oak cabinets and walk-in closets. Community features include a putting green and tennis court. Close to the Salem Turnpike. A stone's throw from Merrimack College.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
21 Units Available
South West
TGM Andover Park
100 Hawthorne Way, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Andover Park in Lawrence. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
1 Unit Available
Prospect Hill - Back Bay
7-8 Grace Terrace
7-8 Grace Ter, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7-8 Grace Terrace in Lawrence. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
48 Wedgewood Drive
48 Wedgewood Road, Lawrence, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1550 sqft
48 Wedgewood Drive Available 07/18/20 Upcoming Rental - 48 Wedgewood Dr., Lawrence - Located in Mt. Vernon area of S. Lawrence, this townhouse offers the charms of Andover with the affordability of Lawrence.
Results within 1 mile of Lawrence

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
7 Longwood Drive
7 Longwood Drive, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1181 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bath Top Floor/Penthouse. High Vaulted/Cathedral Ceiling with beautifully exposed Wooden Beams, Open Floor Plan. Quiet. New Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Hardwood Floors, Spacious Closets.
Results within 5 miles of Lawrence
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
8 Units Available
The Slate at Andover
50 Woodview Way, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,455
1504 sqft
At The Slate, we celebrate a unique balance of modern industrial design and New England charm. Views of rolling green hills entice you to enjoy our outdoor amenities while desirable interior features beckon you to the comforts of home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
6 Units Available
The Point at Andover
460 River Rd, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,953
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,302
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,963
1344 sqft
Modern apartments just east of Lowell. Fully furnished homes feature a patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a pool, playground, and fire pit. Close to the Robert S. Peabody Museum of Archaeology. Near I-495.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
76 Units Available
Princeton North Andover
1252 Osgood Street, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1261 sqft
Our apartments are created, not merely built here at Princeton at North Andover. View our thoughtfully designed one- and two-bedroom floor plans available for your desired move-in date.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
10 Units Available
The North End
Summit Place
142 Pleasant Valley St, Methuen Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1205 sqft
Enjoy an effortless commute along nearby Interstate 495. Spacious and well-equipped apartment kitchens include ice makers, microwaves and garbage disposal. Other amenities include a gym and a media room.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
$
12 Units Available
Hamilton Green
311 Lowell St, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Green in Andover. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
21 Units Available
The Lodge at Ames Pond
1 Ames Hill Dr, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,771
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,734
1441 sqft
Located in Lowell, close to the water and I-495. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Resort-style features, including outdoor fireplace, pool, clubhouse, and grilling area.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
22 Units Available
The Point at Merrimack River
30 Shattuck Road, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,224
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,688
1463 sqft
Conveniently located near I-93. Pet-friendly building with 248 units. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, water-efficient washers,dryers and spacious storage. On-site patio with fireplace, dog park, courtyard, fitness center and private media room.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
11 Units Available
Mount Washington
The Bixby
170 Washington St, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,531
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1132 sqft
Overlooking the Merrimack River. Recently renovated with granite countertops, extra storage, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and lobby area. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
9 Units Available
Abbott Landing
168 River Rd, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,791
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1227 sqft
Located near I-93 for easy access to Boston. Upscale features like granite counters, fireplace and private patio or balcony in quiet setting. Spacious living with walk-in closets and extra storage. Pool and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
The Residences at Joans Farm
100 Donny Martel Way, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
1090 sqft
The Residence at Joan’s Farm a new community in the Heritage Properties Portfolio.

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1 Woodview Way
1 Woodview Way, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,801
754 sqft
Introducing Andovers' newest luxury apartment homes! Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring upgraded kitchens, large walk-in closets, and side by side washer and dryer.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
425 S Main St Apt 7
425 South Main Street, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,075
Bradford MA -- $1075 FREE Heat and Hot Water - 2nd Floor Unit -- Spacious Studio with Sunny South Facing Private Deck. New Hardwood Floors in Main Living Area, Hall and Closet. Coin-Op Laundry and Off-Street Parking. No Dogs and No Smoking.

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
98 Morgan Drive
98 Morgan Drive, Haverhill, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1080 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath and 1 car garage townhouse available in the desirable Morgan Estates. Central air, gas heat. Professionally landscaped, snow removal. Washer/dryer hookup available in basement.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
The North End
45 Washington St
45 Washington Street, Methuen Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1261 sqft
Townhome living at Royal Oaks Methuen. Commuters dream location close to Rt 213 & 93 with The Loop and Rt28 Salem shopping nearby. 2 large bedrooms with shared Jack-n-Jill style bathroom between them, both with large closet space on second floor.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
18 Eagles Nest Ridge
18 Eagles Nest Ridge, Rockingham County, NH
1 Bedroom
$950
3300 sqft
RENT ONE BEDROOM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!ROOMMATE WANTED!!!!!!!!!!!!! This rental is for one bedroom only...owner is looking for a roommate...

1 of 6

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
445 S Main St Apt 10
445 S Main St, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
600 sqft
Bradford All Utilities Included. Sunny Unit Spacious Top Floor 1 Bedroom and 1 Bath. Hardwood Floors in Kitchen, Living Room and Bedroom. Coin-Op Laundry and Off-Street Parking. NO Dogs and NO Smoking.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
75 Cross Road
75 Cross Road, Haverhill, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1600 sqft
Available 09/01/20 3 bedroom townhouse - Property Id: 140110 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse. 1 car garage under. LR, DR, half bath and kitchen with microwave, dishwasher, gas stove and side by side refrigerator on first floor.
Results within 10 miles of Lawrence
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Regency Place
7000 Horseshoe Ln, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,120
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and dishwashers. Fitness center and coffee bar available on-site. Peaceful, suburban location. Parking available. Pet-friendly.
City Guide for Lawrence, MA

"Two roads diverged in a wood, and I -- I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference." (-Robert Frost, Lawrence native, “The Road Less Traveled”)

Aptly nicknamed the “Immigrant City”, Lawrence, MA is a unique community where the racially diverse population makes it possible for every type of person to carve out a home. A melting pot of different cultures, with Hispanics as the most prevalent group, you could find yourself hearing "Hola" just as often as "Hello"! So brush up on your high school Spanish and read on to find yourself the perfect crib in this dynamic city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lawrence, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lawrence apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

