1 bedroom apartments
31 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hopkinton, MA
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Woodview at Legacy Farms
5 Woodview Way, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,731
871 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-90. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Beautiful on-site amenities including a bark park, saltwater swimming pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Windsor at Hopkinton
5 Constitution Ct, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
968 sqft
Stylish homes near the Mass Pike and I-495. Units feature custom cabinetry, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a yoga studio, game room and media room. Near Millers River Wildlife Management Area.
Results within 1 mile of Hopkinton
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
The Westerly
50 Woodview Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,797
816 sqft
This apartment housing community is home to many attractive features, such as a 24-hour fitness center, a dog wash and run, and a custom resident lounge. The community also has access to a state forest.
Results within 5 miles of Hopkinton
Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
1 Rolling Green Dr.
1 Rolling Green Drive, Milford, MA
1 Bedroom
$750
932 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
28 Downey
28 Downey Street, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
576 sqft
Experience lake life in this furnished one bedroom apartment home on Lake Maspenock (North Pond.) This home's furnishings were selected with a designer's eye! Nothing to do but move in. Detached home with separate parking and entrance.
Results within 10 miles of Hopkinton
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Tower Hill
7 Units Available
Talia Apartments
155 Ames St, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
837 sqft
A deluxe apartment building with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts is positioned minutes away from Route 20 for convenient commuting. Courtyard, top-of-the-line fitness center and pool access are included.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Windsor Ridge at Westborough
1 Windsor Ridge Dr, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
780 sqft
These recently renovated townhomes offer lots of upgrades including stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets, and white countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a fitness center, basketball court, and a lighted tennis court.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
West Framingham
24 Units Available
Water View Terrace
1400 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
908 sqft
Luxurious community has controlled access, pool and sun deck. Apartments have terraces, carpeting and maple or cherry cabinets. Located minutes from I-495 and I-95 for easy commuting.
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
46 Units Available
Bayberry Hill Estates Apartments
50 Dinsmore Ave, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
750 sqft
Wood plank flooring, private balcony or patio, and fully equipped kitchens with black appliances and contemporary cabinets. Ample storage space. Swimming pool and fitness center on site.
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
32 Units Available
Georgetown Apartment Homes
5 Georgetown Dr #1, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,602
800 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free community with on-site fitness center, swimming pool and lounge with BBQ. Fully equipped kitchens, plank faux-wood flooring, and private patio or balcony available.
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
25 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
700 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
13 Units Available
Parc Westborough
346 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
833 sqft
A charming community in a suburban area. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, grill area, fire pit, game room and playground. Units feature hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
25 Units Available
Avalon Marlborough
1000 Bay Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,897
914 sqft
Thoughtfully designed loft, den and townhome-style apartments. Open-plan kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters in select homes. Furnished apartments available. Easy access to I-495.
Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
14 Units Available
Stone Gate
65 Silver Leaf Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,687
799 sqft
Minutes from I-95. A resort-like community with a pool, playground, hot tub and gym. Dog park available. Interiors feature a fireplace, lots of storage and updated appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
North Bellingham
10 Units Available
The Charles Bellingham
151 N Main St, Bellingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,614
777 sqft
Located just minutes from I-95, with easy access Providence and Boston. Includes resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Apartments feature new renovations, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
20 Units Available
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1000 sqft
Prime location just off Turnpike Road with easy access to the Commuter Rail Station, shopping and dining. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Bell Marlborough
20 Applebriar Ln, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
859 sqft
Spacious layouts that include washer and dryer, walk-in closets and ample organizational shelving. Cable ready. Includes ceiling fans, air conditioning and balcony or patio. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
8 Units Available
The Point at Hudson
1000 Matrix Way, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
874 sqft
Exceptional living in a residential area. Modern, sleek interiors. Homes feature high ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Smoke-free community. Outdoor living space. On-site management.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
West Framingham
69 Units Available
Halstead Framingham
1610 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,468
677 sqft
Modern luxuries abound with apartments featuring stainless steel, new upgrades and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Close to the Natick IMAX, restaurants and the MetroWest Transit Stop.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Marlborough
8 Units Available
Orchards Apartments
3 Avalon Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,194
1166 sqft
Floor plans with one and two bedrooms come equipped with dishwashers, gourmet kitchens and breakfast bars. Community located near Solomon Pond Mall with convenient highway or public transportation access to Worcester.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Framingham
42 Units Available
Alta Union House
55 Concord St, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
769 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
West Framingham
42 Units Available
Water View Village
1296 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
775 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Boston's Logan International Airport. Community features resort-style pool, sundeck, and more. Units have central AC, fully-equipped kitchens, and private terrace or balcony.
Last updated January 14 at 04:27pm
Marlborough Junction
Contact for Availability
Design Pak Lofts
175 Maple St, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Stylish loft apartments with an easy commute to the major employers in Marlborough. The latest in luxury and modernity. Updated units in a historic industrial building.
Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
West Framingham
1 Unit Available
1450 Worcester Rd.
1450 Worcester Road, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,010
837 sqft
Terms: One year lease
