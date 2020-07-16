/
1 bedroom apartments
49 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Acton, MA
24 Units Available
Acton
Avalon Acton
1000 Avalon Drive, Acton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,861
798 sqft
Modern layouts with track lighting, in-unit washer and dryer, and fully-equipped kitchen with Energy Star appliances. Well-equipped fitness center and heated outdoor pool. Garage parking available.
8 Units Available
Acton
Dover Heights
117 Central Street, Acton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
650 sqft
Welcome to Dover Heights apartments in Action, MA. Situated on 26 beautiful wooded acres, yet right around the corner from retail, entertainment, medical, recreation areas, schools and transportation.
Results within 5 miles of Acton
18 Units Available
Princeton Westford
500 Princeton Way, Littleton Common, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
790 sqft
Princeton Westford is one of the area's newest luxury apartment communities.
15 Units Available
Paddock Estates
1 Paddock Ln, Boxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,826
871 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments situated at the intersection of I-495 and Massachusetts State Route 111. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center. Community boasts on-site nature trails and equestrian views.
51 Units Available
Hanover Westford Hills
1 Westford Hills Road, Windham County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,957
730 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Hills in Windham County. View photos, descriptions and more!
17 Units Available
Hanover Westford Valley
1 Tech Drive, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
788 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Valley in Middlesex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
8 Units Available
Pondside at Littleton
147 King St, Littleton Common, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
840 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in a village-style complex with clubhouse, basketball, tennis courts and gym. Comfortable apartments have patios, walk-in closets, air-conditioning, good storage space and well-equipped kitchens.
10 Units Available
The Prescott at Concord
1 Nathan Pratt Dr, West Concord, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,217
813 sqft
Just a stone's throw from French Meadow and Concord Academy. Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community includes a putting green, a pool and a game room.
Results within 10 miles of Acton
12 Units Available
Pawtucketville
Meadow Lane Apartments
18 East Meadow Lane, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
610 sqft
At Meadow Lane Apartments, a Heritage Properties apartment community, you can have it all with our inclusive rent program and short term leases! University of Mass Lowell students love the close distance to the university and the gentle escape of
19 Units Available
South Lowell
Cabot Crossing Apartments
130 Bowden St, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
504 sqft
Recently renovated community just off I-495 and Route 3 and 110. Quiet area near MBTA. Apartments feature hardwood floors, extra storage, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, hot tub, gym, game room and sauna.
17 Units Available
The Meadows
82 Brick Kiln Rd, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,583
546 sqft
Close to the Commuter Rail Station and the Walmart Supercenter, with easy access to Lowell and the Burlington Mall. Spacious units with air conditioning, fully equipped kitchens, and large closets.
9 Units Available
Mill and 3 Apartments
276 Mill Road, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
787 sqft
Mill & 3 Apartment Homes offers first class apartment living in Chelmsford, MA. Featuring a mix of one and two bedroom floor plans, Mill & 3 consists of 3 three-story buildings with direct access garage parking available under two of the buildings.
8 Units Available
The Villas at Old Concord
4 Riverhurst Rd, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,936
874 sqft
Lovely outdoor setting near Ralph Hill Conservation Area and Vietnam Veterans Park. Quick access to the I-95 beltway and the Greater Boston area. Custom interior finishes and updated kitchens.
11 Units Available
Park Washington
The Point at Marlborough
21 Austen Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,838
799 sqft
This green community boasts its own coffee house, media room and clubhouse. Its proximity to I-495 allows easy access to Solomon Pond Mall, Boston and Worcester. Units have walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
9 Units Available
The Point at Hudson
1000 Matrix Way, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,938
874 sqft
Exceptional living in a residential area. Modern, sleek interiors. Homes feature high ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Smoke-free community. Outdoor living space. On-site management.
24 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,396
700 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
29 Units Available
Georgetown Apartment Homes
5 Georgetown Dr #1, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,616
800 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free community with on-site fitness center, swimming pool and lounge with BBQ. Fully equipped kitchens, plank faux-wood flooring, and private patio or balcony available.
11 Units Available
Avalon Sudbury
200 Bay Drive, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,090
1037 sqft
Apartment homes with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and quartz stone countertops. Amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool with sundeck, and landscaped courtyards. Close to I-95, I-90 and I-495.
16 Units Available
Golden Triangle
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,290
726 sqft
This high-rise community offers everything from studios to penthouse apartments and beautiful views of Lake Cochituate and Cochituate Park. Community features media room, gym, trash valet and clubhouse. Cable included in rent.
10 Units Available
Avalon at Bedford Center
200 Avalon Dr, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,580
922 sqft
Close to Boston with easy access to Minute Man National Historic Park and Burlington Mall. Huge floor plans, big closets, gourmet kitchens and W/D. 24-hour fitness center, outdoor heated swimming pool and common areas.
12 Units Available
The Point at 3 North
71 Boston Road, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
876 sqft
Discover modern living uniquely crafted to perfectly fit your life. From our salt water pool to our shared work spaces, The Point at 3 North offers authentic luxury and unparalleled amenities.
14 Units Available
North Lexington
Katahdin Woods
1 Katahdin Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,190
750 sqft
Located on Katahdin Drive, these units sit on 12 acres of woodland and offer one- to three-bedroom plans. Amenities include central air, carpets, ceiling fans, mini blinds on all windows and private entrances.
15 Units Available
Middlesex Crossing
158 Concord Rd, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
562 sqft
Full kitchens, ceramic-tile baths and huge walk-in closets. Community has a bbq/grill area, pool and on-site laundry. Prime location in Middlesex County with easy access to I-495, I-95, I-93 and U.S Route 3.
10 Units Available
Downtown Marlborough
Orchards Apartments
3 Avalon Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,130
997 sqft
Floor plans with one and two bedrooms come equipped with dishwashers, gourmet kitchens and breakfast bars. Community located near Solomon Pond Mall with convenient highway or public transportation access to Worcester.
