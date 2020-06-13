Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:33 PM

15 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fall River, MA

Finding an apartment in Fall River that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
Highlands
13 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates
37 Courtney St, Fall River, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1152 sqft
Apartment community located close to Route 24, the Fall River Expressway and I-195. Units feature a variety of floor plans, A/C, hardwood floors and large walk-in closets. Pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:35pm
Lower Highlands
6 Units Available
Downtown Lofts
170 Pleasant Street, Fall River, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
924 sqft
Downtown Lofts introduces a fresh, elevated living experience to downtown Fall River. The historic Benjamin & Nathan and Trolley Building have been transformed into a brand new, boutique apartment community.

1 of 92

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Sandy Beach
1 Unit Available
110 Ash St.
110 Ash Street, Fall River, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1198 sqft
1198 Square Foot 3 bedroom / 1 Bathroom Top Floor condominium with amazing amenities in a quiet neighborhood, close to Kennedy Park and Saint Anne's Church. Features Include Large living room with working gas fireplace and ceiling fan.
Results within 5 miles of Fall River

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
23 Massasoit Avenue
23 Massasoit Avenue, Bristol County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1560 sqft
Rental Available September 1st through til Dec 2021... Lovely 2000 sqft home with a nice open floor plan, 3 beds 2.5 baths located near a large field. Located in a peaceful setting in Bristol. PETS ALLOWED.
Results within 10 miles of Fall River
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
8 Units Available
Bay View Estates
2121 West Main Rd, Melville, RI
Studio
$1,160
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
921 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom rental apartments updated with energy-efficient appliances, gorgeous views and bright light. Just 20 minutes from Newport and 35 minutes from Downtown Providence.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Acushnet Ave - Belleville Road
1 Unit Available
89 Princeton St Unit 3
89 Princeton Street, New Bedford, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1200 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom in a 3 family home. Unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of natural light. HVAC. Conveniently located near the T. Security deposit is negotiable. Cat friendly for $50/month.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
43 Oliver St
43 Oliver Street, Bristol County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1335 sqft
Available Aug 3rd 2020. Video tour available on request. Luxurious and spacious 1700sqft 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Bristol with harbor views. In the heart of Bristol, just a half a block from the harbor and east bay bike path.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
40 Old Main Road
40 Old Main Road, Newport County, RI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2898 sqft
This gorgeous Cape Cod home has water views of the Watson Reservoir and is situated on a 2 acre lot where you have plenty of privacy. With 3,107 sq. ft. of living space, this home is perfect for year round living in Little Compton.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2869 East Main Road
2869 East Main Road, Newport County, RI
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2174 sqft
Spacious 5 bed, 2 bath Currently undergoing RENOVATIONS! Centrally located in Portsmouth close to Route 24. Formal dining and a separate office/playroom room. There's also a 6th bedroom/loft on the third floor for storage.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
13 Weetamoe Lane
13 Weetamoe Lane, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1125 sqft
Yearly rental available August 5, 2020. MOVE IN READY EXCEPTIONAL PROPERTY! Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with lower level office and large walk-out family room with brick wood burning fireplace.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
36 Seneca Road
36 Seneca Road, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2236 sqft
Modern day amenities, high end finishes, and expansive views of the East Bay Passage from each floor bring tranquility to a new level. In 2008, this three-story home with three fireplaces was re-built from the ground up.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:32pm
City Center
1 Unit Available
16 Union Street
16 Union Street, Taunton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 16 Union Street in Taunton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
245 High Street
245 High Street, Bristol County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Centrally located on High Street - Close to Local Attractions & Waterfront. Spacious 1000 Sq.Ft. 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment on the 1st floor. Includes Washer Dryer.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
32 Lamson Road
32 Lamson Road, Bristol County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1690 sqft
COMING SOON!! Available 6/15.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
79 Lakeside. Ave 1
79 Lakeside Ave, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
Serenity, roomy, country living - Property Id: 82544 2 bedroom I bath Large rooms. Large kitchen w pantry and lots of cabinets. Laundry room with washer dryer hook-ups, large bedrooms, mostly wood floors. Closet space and a small room for office .
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fall River, MA

Finding an apartment in Fall River that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

