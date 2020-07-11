Apartment List
110 Apartments for rent in Chelsea, MA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Chelsea apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon...
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
6 Units Available
Admirals Hill
Axis Admiral's Hill
325 Commandants Way, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,020
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1250 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes with designer amenities. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas fireplaces, and oversized bathrooms with soaking tubs. Easy access to public transit. Covered parking available.
Results within 1 mile of Chelsea
Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
54 Units Available
Lower Mystic Basin
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
Studio
$1,995
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,999
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1099 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
34 Units Available
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street
The Eddy
10 New St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,300
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,550
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
846 sqft
Modern homes with views of the Boston skyline. Bike storage and parking available. Tenants get access to a pool, fire pit and gym. Easy access to Logan International Airport. Near Lo Presti Park.
Results within 5 miles of Chelsea
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
101 Units Available
West Revere
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,584
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,672
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
74 Units Available
West Revere
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,020
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
29 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,565
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the Seaport District and only minutes away from historic monuments, this community is packed with amenities like garage parking, 24-hour gym and concierge. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
15 Units Available
Harvard Square
Brattle Arms
60 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,875
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
869 sqft
This property is close to the Charles River, Harvard Yard and Winthrop Square. Apartments feature radiant floor heat, cable television and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a fitness center, on-site laundry and online payment options.
Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
18 Units Available
Mid-Cambridge
929 House
929 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,055
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,170
527 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
921 sqft
Overlooking the Charles River, these apartments offer scenic views and easy access to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Pet-friendly apartments have plush carpet and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
27 Units Available
Crescent Beach
The Eliot on Ocean
660 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,011
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,797
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,090
1524 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Located along historic Revere Beach. Residents have easy access to local festivals, activities, and new local bike share program "ofo".
Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
46 Units Available
West End
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St., Boston, MA
Studio
$2,100
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,730
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
1422 sqft
Walking distance from the Massachusetts General Hospital. Units are pet-friendly. Includes gym, pool, washer/dryer and on-site laundry. Located close to Charles River and close to bus stations.
Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
20 Units Available
West End
Avenir
101 Canal St, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,600
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,670
1200 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in every unit. On-site amenities include clubhouse, gym, hot tub and coffee bar. Conveniently located just off I-93 and within blocks of Boston Common.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
83 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,689
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,253
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,831
1111 sqft
Prime Seaport location with access to the MBTA Silver Line Courthouse Station and District Hall. Units have modern floor plans, eco-friendly appliances and chef-inspired kitchens. Community has a roof deck living room with fire pit.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
48 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
The Benjamin
25 Northern Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,992
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,735
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,295
1096 sqft
Prime location in the Seaport District, community offers room service, door service and concierge services. Units have waterfront and city views, floor-to-ceiling windows and chef's kitchens. Penthouse units with private elevator available.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
7 Units Available
Spring Hill
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA
Studio
$1,910
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
540 sqft
Stylish homes with energy-efficient appliances and high ceilings. Ample community amenities, including laundry facilities and picnic areas. Close to Porter Square and Union Square. Minutes from subway and bus stops.
Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
32 Units Available
Downtown Boston
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,629
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,756
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,156
1163 sqft
Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments where Leather District, Chinatown and Theater District come together in Boston, MA. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Fitness center and terrace.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
56 Units Available
Mission Hill
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,336
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,512
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,234
1056 sqft
Wood flooring, private balconies and ample closet space. Community amenities include outdoor grilling area, fitness center and swimming pool. Easy access to retail, restaurants and entertainment.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
107 Units Available
West Revere
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,763
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,826
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,317
1144 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
21 Units Available
East Cambridge
The Lofts at Kendall Square
195 Binney St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,000
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,716
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,182
959 sqft
A loft/duplex community with recently renovated units. Homes feature massive windows and high ceilings (12' to 24'). Parking available on site. Close to Harvard Square and nightlife spots. Easy access to the MBTA.
Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
109 Units Available
Downtown Boston
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,845
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,476
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,391
2225 sqft
Modern apartments. Curated amenity spaces. Unrivaled customer service. Rising from the heart of the city is Devonshire; a landmark of vibrant living atop downtown Boston.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
48 Units Available
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,225
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
86 Units Available
Neighborhood Nine
John Harvard
1 Langdon Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,995
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,265
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
848 sqft
Prime location close to Harvard, MIT and public transportation. Units are spacious and features Energy Star appliances and free heat and hot water. Community has 24-hour maintenance and online payments available.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
16 Units Available
Neighborhood Nine
Chauncy Court Apartments
18 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,995
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
469 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,055
678 sqft
Located close to public transit, Harvard and MIT. Recently redone apartments feature appliances and fixtures with energy-saving features. Free heat and hot water; 24-hour maintenance available.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Aggasiz - Harvard University
Wendell Terrace
19 Wendell Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,095
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
664 sqft
Restored apartments feature hardwood floors, lots of light, and free heat and hot water. Walking distance to Harvard, MIT and local shops and restaurants. Energy-efficient appliances in every unit. Community has 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
33 Units Available
West End
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,210
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,305
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1200 sqft
Building is on the Charles River with views of Charlesbank Park. Offers community basketball court, bocce court, tennis court and more. Conveniently located next to the Longfellow Bridge and the Massachusetts General Hospital.
City Guide for Chelsea, MA

Don't let the dark Sean Penn movie scare you away--Mystic River is a beautiful waterway. And with the Boston skyline standing tall just on the other side of it, Chelsea, MA gets a two-for-one dose of beauty.

With 35,177 people packed into a land area of 2.2 square miles, Chelsea is the smallest city in Massachusetts and the 26th densest in the country. The Massachusett tribe that inhabited the area apparently chose the locale for a good reason. They called this land "Winnisimmet," meaning "good spring nearby." This, and the warming influence of the ocean that moderates the climate relative to the hinterland, prompt people to make a beeline to Chelsea. In a nutshell, Chelsea offers the best of both worlds--affordable housing in a quaint, vibrant location minutes away from the big city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Chelsea? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Chelsea, MA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Chelsea apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Chelsea apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

