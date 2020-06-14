/
furnished apartments
16 Furnished Apartments for rent in Brockton, MA
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
14 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,970
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,935
1541 sqft
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
Results within 1 mile of Brockton
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Montello
1 Unit Available
Claremont
500 North Quincy Street, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1000 sqft
www.b7properties.net/the-claremont.
Results within 5 miles of Brockton
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
South Weymouth
5 Units Available
The Commons at Southfield Highlands
200 Trotter Rd, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,548
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,096
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large eco-friendly apartments in the Southfield Highlands neighborhood of Weymouth Town, shouting distance from the ocean. Units have custom closet organizers, extra storage and private washers and dryers. Cafe, club room and game room.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Weymouth
22 Units Available
The Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,748
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,106
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1207 sqft
Contemporary residential community surrounded by acres of greenery yet convenient to all of Greater Boston. Units with multiple floor plans and expansive views of Union Point.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
25 Halliden St
25 Halliden Street, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1560 sqft
Spacious 4 BD 1 Bath Single Family Home in Downtown Stoughton - You cannot miss with this 4 Bedroom 1 Bath single family home that is partially furnished.
Results within 10 miles of Brockton
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
South Quincy
9 Units Available
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1044 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
47 Units Available
The Cove Hingham
350 Beal Street, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,320
1601 sqft
Enjoy a coastal lifestyle in Hingham, in the heart of the coveted South Shore. You’ll be just steps from The Hingham Shipyard’s wide array of shopping, dining and entertainment, and the scenic riverfront 484 acre Bare Cove Park.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Weymouth Landing
4 Units Available
The Ledges
1 Avalon Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,578
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments in a leafy complex, just off Massachusetts Route 3. BBQ grill area, reading room and recycling center all located on the site. Units boast air conditioning and dishwashers.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Quincy Center
26 Units Available
Avalon Quincy
229 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,815
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1144 sqft
Smoke-free, fully furnished studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and giant walk-in closets. Gym, pool and yoga on-site. Dogs and cats welcome. Accessible to people with disabilities.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Sharon
2500 Avalon Dr, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,792
1322 sqft
Exquisite apartments with walk-in closets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Enjoy a clubhouse, gym and media room on-site. Right near I-95. Close to Spring Valley Country Club. Just 20 miles from Boston.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Randolph
6 Units Available
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,923
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,377
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
North Braintree
1 Unit Available
505 West St.
505 West Street, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1336 sqft
24-hour fitness center24-hour package pickup *Business centerClubhouse (available for rental) *Controlled-access buildingDog parkElevatorFire pit areaFurnished apartments availableGarage parking *On-site storage *Pet friendlyPlaygroundPoolside
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
South Braintree
1 Unit Available
550 Liberty St.
550 Liberty Street, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,292
1248 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Houghes Neck
1 Unit Available
226 Rock Island Rd
226 Rock Island Road, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
2000 sqft
226 Rock Island Rd Available 09/01/20 Quincy, MA 2000sf Direct Ocean Front, Furnished 3/2 $3375 plus utilities - Experience New England, especially Boston, Cape Cod and the City of Presidents from 226 Rock Island Road, Quincy, Massachusetts.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
30 Ashcroft Road
30 Ashcroft Road, Sharon, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1723 sqft
Terrific center of town location for this 6 month FURNISHED rental starting July 1st. Updated eat in Granite kitchen, elegant Dining Room, Living Room and large Family Room overlooking private 2-tier deck, vegetable garden and beautiful back yard.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
295 Willard Street #1
295 Willard St, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious 2 Bed/1 Bath, available now.. - Property Id: 230936 Available now...This 2 bedroom,1 bathroom unit is a showstopper.
