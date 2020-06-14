/
1 bedroom apartments
69 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brockton, MA
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
12 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
828 sqft
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
Brockton Heights
4 Units Available
Westside Colonial
10 Westland St, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
637 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westside Colonial in Brockton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Clifton Heights
1 Unit Available
87 West Chestnut Street
87 W Chestnut St, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Cute 1 Bedroom Available Now - Property Id: 300637 87 W Chestnut Street, 2nd floor 1 Bedroom 3 Room Apartment $1200 includes Hot Water Tenant to pay Electric (heat) Hardwood floors New Fridge First, Last and 1/2 month brokers fee Available now No
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Brockton Heights
1 Unit Available
685 Oak St.
685 Oak Street, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
856 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Results within 5 miles of Brockton
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Bell Stoughton
400 Technology Center Dr, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,851
878 sqft
Charming community near I-95, the MBTA commuter Rail Station and Route 24. Upscale apartments featuring granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site playground, pool, garage and putting green. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
South Braintree
8 Units Available
Liberty Park
1 Matthew Ln, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
797 sqft
This recently renovated property is close to Boston and Cape Cod. Private shuttle goes to Braintree T Station. There's a 24-hour gym, pool and dog park on-site. Units feature fireplace and balcony or patio.
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
8 Units Available
Canton Woods
1 Windsor Woods Ln, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,797
731 sqft
Right near shopping, dining and New England Sinai Hospital, yet nestled in the natural wonder of the Canton Conservation area with views of the Blue Hills Reservation.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
8 Units Available
The Point at Stoughton
3101 Stagecoach Road, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,757
793 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a quiet neighborhood, a quick 30-minute commute to downtown Boston. Manicured courtyards, an outdoor summer kitchen and a dog park available to all residents.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
South Weymouth
5 Units Available
The Commons at Southfield Highlands
200 Trotter Rd, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,096
795 sqft
Large eco-friendly apartments in the Southfield Highlands neighborhood of Weymouth Town, shouting distance from the ocean. Units have custom closet organizers, extra storage and private washers and dryers. Cafe, club room and game room.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
North Randolph
11 Units Available
Rosemont Square Apartments
2 Chestnut W, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,751
692 sqft
Luxury community has units with W/D hookup, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Residents can also enjoy communal pool, BBQ grill, gym. The community is situated just 15 miles south of Boston and steps from shopping and dining.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Weymouth
22 Units Available
The Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,106
659 sqft
Contemporary residential community surrounded by acres of greenery yet convenient to all of Greater Boston. Units with multiple floor plans and expansive views of Union Point.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
North Randolph
4 Units Available
North Stoughton Village
27 Page Ter, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
650 sqft
Ideally located, this community offers thoughtfully designed one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom homes.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
199 Pleasant St 3
199 Pleasant Street, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Spacious, well-maintained apartment near downtown - Property Id: 131759 Spacious well maintained one room apt. in Stoughton. New floors, freshly painted, Move-in ready. Off-street parking available.
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
28 Faxon St.
28 Faxon Street, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
South Weymouth
1 Unit Available
Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
659 sqft
- New construction - Washe & dryer in every Unit! - Roof Deck Salt Water Swimming Pool - Fitness Center - Yoga Room - Courtyard Roof Deck - Outdoor Grills, TV, & Fireplace - Second Roof Deck with Views of Navy Base - Clubhouse with Work/Game Areas,
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
North Abington
1 Unit Available
33 Randolph Street - 2
33 Randolph Street, Abington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
675 sqft
1 st floor
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
57 Will Dr
57 Will Drive, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
756 sqft
Fully renovated, second level condo located in the desirable Canton Village. Spacious Master bedroom with generous walk in closet. Complex offers laundry in the lower level, large swimming pool, picnic and barbeque grills.
Results within 10 miles of Brockton
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
47 Units Available
The Cove Hingham
350 Beal Street, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
797 sqft
Enjoy a coastal lifestyle in Hingham, in the heart of the coveted South Shore. You’ll be just steps from The Hingham Shipyard’s wide array of shopping, dining and entertainment, and the scenic riverfront 484 acre Bare Cove Park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
North Randolph
9 Units Available
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,923
910 sqft
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
South Weymouth
11 Units Available
Weymouth Commons
80 Donald St, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
695 sqft
These five properties have options ranging from studio apartments to 4-bedroom units. Locations in beautiful Weymouth provide easy access to Great Esker Park, Web Memorial and Grape Island.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Quincy Point
4 Units Available
Faxon Commons
1037 Southern Artery, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
638 sqft
Bright and spacious apartment homes just outside of Boston and conveniently located right on the MBTA Red Line. Swimming pool, fitness center and media lounge. Modern apartments with private patio/balcony and big walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Weymouth Landing
4 Units Available
The Ledges
1 Avalon Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,057
901 sqft
Luxurious apartments in a leafy complex, just off Massachusetts Route 3. BBQ grill area, reading room and recycling center all located on the site. Units boast air conditioning and dishwashers.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Station Pointe Apartments
9 Francis Ave, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
683 sqft
Luxury community includes two swimming pools, laundry suites and 24-hour maintenance. Units feature dishwasher, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Close to Maple Park Conservation Area.
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
28 Units Available
Waterford Village Apartments
51 Meadow Ln, Bridgewater, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,529
650 sqft
Spacious apartments located on 100 acres of land. Tenants have access to a community garden, basketball court, golf range and billiards room. Easy access to I-495.
