apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
27 Apartments for rent in Beverly, MA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
130 Cabot St
130 Cabot Street, Beverly, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Welcome to 130 Cabot st! Located in the heart of downtown Beverly. SS Appliances, Granite countertops, hardwoods throughout, large floor to ceiling windows, central AC, and in unit front loading full size washer and dryer.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
13 School Street
13 School Street, Beverly, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
962 sqft
Bright, Clean Sparkling 1st floor! 2 Great Size Bedrooms..Newer Granite Kitchen W/ Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances,frig, Gas stove, microwave dishwasher & New Grey Pergo Type Flooring, Freshly Painted, Newly Sanded Wide Plank Flooring.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
The Landing at Vinnin Square
330 Paradise Rd, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,952
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,671
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,923
1461 sqft
A waterfront community in the Vinnin Square area. Updated interiors with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, tennis court, guest suites and playground. Green community.
Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
10 Units Available
Endicott Green
180 Newbury St, Danvers, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1169 sqft
You will find the ultimate in apartment home living in Endicott Green apartment homes.
Last updated July 10 at 06:26pm
11 Units Available
South Salem
Hawthorne Commons
205 Highland Ave, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1080 sqft
Close to Nathan Bowditch and Salem High Schools and a short drive to Salem State University and Winter Island. Spacious, pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and abundant storage.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Downtown Salem
Bell at Salem Station
190 Bridge St, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1285 sqft
Downtown and the train station are within walking distance. Close to I-95 for easy freeway access. Open-plan 1-2 bedroom houses and apartments in complex with gym, pool and conference center.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
10 Units Available
Proctor
eaves Peabody
51 Keyes Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
998 sqft
North Shore apartments with easy access to I-95, US 1 and Hwy 128. Walking distance to Liberty Tree Mall. Pet-friendly community offers pool and athletic courts. Apartments feature a patio, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
4 Units Available
Vantage Pointe Apartments
100 Vantage Ter, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,152
1300 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex minutes from the beach. Community amenities include swimming pool, garden and tennis court. Walking distance from Swampscott MBTA station. Pet-friendly and smoke-free community.
Last updated July 10 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
Proctor
Essex Apartments
1 Avalon Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1415 sqft
Essex Apartment Homes in Peabody, Massachusetts, are freshly renovated in designer colonial style. Each unit has laundry and a patio or balcony. There is a resort pool in the center of the complex.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eastern Avenue
46 Herschel Street 1
46 Herschel St, Lynn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Unit 1 Available 07/15/20 Large first floor 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 311012 First floor, 2 bedrooms in an owner-occupied 2 family. Washer/dryer, hardwood floors. Eat-in-kitchen. Street parking only.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Peabody Town Center
9 BOWDITCH
9 Bowditch Street, Peabody, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Really nice two family home.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
South Salem
3 Preston Rd
3 Preston Road, Salem, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3029 sqft
Beautifully updated and spacious 3 bedroom apartment in Salem. 2nd floor of owner occupied two-family with washer and dryer in the unit and separate driveway with 2 off street parking spaces. Available for September 1st move in.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Salem Neck
19 Mall
19 Mall Street, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
550 sqft
*PLEASE EMAIL ALL SHOWING REQUESTS TO LISTING AGENT* AVAILABLE NOW - 1 bedroom condo apartment located in DOWNTOWN SALEM. This cozy unit is ideal for one person or a couple. Washer & Dryer is located IN-UNIT.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
36 Village Rd
36 Village Road, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Why not vacation where you live? Sunny one bedroom condo PLUS den located at the highly desirable Ironwood Complex. Located in Building 36 which has all the amenities. Fully applianced kitchen has granite counters with breakfast nook.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
South Peabody
40 County St
40 County Street, Peabody, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
Fabulous owner occupied 2 family.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
South Peabody
240 WASHINGTON
240 Washington Street, Peabody, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
833 sqft
START PACKING AND GET READY TO COME HOME-JUST IN TIME FOR THE SUMMER TIME.. GREAT LAYOUT WITH EAT IN KITCHEN-AMPLE CABINETS AND COUNTER SPACE. FULLY APPLIANCED. ELECTRIC STOVE FOR COOKING. BATHROOM HAS SPACIOUS SHOWER. DEN SIZE L.R. MASTER BR.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
North Salem
70-92 Boston St - 203
70-92 Boston Street, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1022 sqft
Amenities • Free Fitness Center • Community Room • Pet-Friendly w/ Fenced in Dog Park (Additional fees may apply) • Nearby to Commuter Rail & Salem's Shops and Restaurants • Electronic Access Card Reader (FOB System) • CCTV Security System at
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Salem
10 Norman Street Unit #306
10 Norman St, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1064 sqft
10 Norman Street Unit #306 Available 08/14/20 2 Bedroom Condo Available in the heart of Downtown Salem - Walk to Everything, heat and hot water included - Use an elevator to get to your spacious 3rd floor corner unit.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Salem Neck
48 St. Peter St
48 Saint Peter St, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1013 sqft
Renovated building in 2018 next to the historic Old Salem Jail. The building is comprised of 14 luxury apartments. All units include A/C, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless appliances and quartz countertops. Elevator in building.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
MarketStreet Apartments
150 King Rail Dr, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,457
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Lynnfield within proximity of premier shopping and dining establishments. This smoke-free community includes underground parking for tenants, pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments feature large balconies, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
37 Units Available
West Peabody
Highlands at Dearborn
19 Magnolia Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,870
1340 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units off I-95 and Highway 1. Luxurious interiors include stainless steel kitchen appliances, real granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse features gym, pool, yoga and hot tub.
Last updated July 10 at 06:07pm
15 Units Available
Montrose
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,005
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1150 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
17 Units Available
Oakland Vale
Avalon Saugus
861 Broadway, Saugus, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1213 sqft
Avalon Saugus features spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments conveniently located off Route 1 in Saugus. Modern interiors feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washers and dryers in all homes.
Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
10 Units Available
Oakland Vale
The Residences at Stevens Pond
1 Founders Way, Saugus, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated just minutes from US-1, I-95 and I-93 for easy commuting. Luxury units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground, gym, parking, fire pit and more.
