43 Apartments for rent in Beverly, MA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Beverly apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
11 Units Available
Beverly Commons
0 Beverly Commons Dr, Beverly, MA
Studio
$1,480
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,881
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
966 sqft
Amazing location on Boston's North Shore with easy access to the MBTA Commuter Rail's North Beverly Stop. Tranquil community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Traditional apartments with newly remodeled kitchens and baths.

1 Unit Available
5 Mason Street
5 Mason Street, Beverly, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1350 sqft
This large 3 bedroom apartment with lots of storage & bonus room, + den is available now. Large eat-in kitchen with gas cooking, loads of cabinets, disposal, dishwasher and fridge. Extra large living room with Bay window and lovely beamed ceilings.

1 Unit Available
31 Ocean
31 Ocean Street, Beverly, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1023 sqft
*PLEASE EMAIL THE LIST AGENT FOR ALL SHOWING REQUESTS* LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION - AVAILABLE STARTING 8/1 - This 2 bedroom apartment features hardwood floors, period detail, updated kitchen and new bathroom.

1 Unit Available
84 Cabot
84 Cabot Street, Beverly, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
Welcome to a cozy 1 bedroom apartment in downtown Beverly! Parking spot included and Coin-Op in building.

1 Unit Available
13 School Street
13 School Street, Beverly, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
962 sqft
Bright, Clean Sparkling 1st floor! 2 Great Size Bedrooms..Newer Granite Kitchen W/ Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances,frig, Gas stove, microwave dishwasher & New Grey Pergo Type Flooring, Freshly Painted, Newly Sanded Wide Plank Flooring.
6 Units Available
River Drive
17 River Dr, Danvers, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
690 sqft
Situated along the Crane River, just steps from Sandy Beach in the beautiful Danversport neighborhood, River Drive Apartments feature modern sunny residences with fully applianced eat-in kitchens, on-site laundry facilities, beautifully landscaped
11 Units Available
Proctor
eaves Peabody
51 Keyes Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
998 sqft
North Shore apartments with easy access to I-95, US 1 and Hwy 128. Walking distance to Liberty Tree Mall. Pet-friendly community offers pool and athletic courts. Apartments feature a patio, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
8 Units Available
Endicott Green
180 Newbury St, Danvers, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1169 sqft
You will find the ultimate in apartment home living in Endicott Green apartment homes.
12 Units Available
South Salem
Hawthorne Commons
205 Highland Ave, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1080 sqft
Close to Nathan Bowditch and Salem High Schools and a short drive to Salem State University and Winter Island. Spacious, pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and abundant storage.
7 Units Available
Downtown Salem
Bell at Salem Station
190 Bridge St, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,115
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1285 sqft
Downtown and the train station are within walking distance. Close to I-95 for easy freeway access. Open-plan 1-2 bedroom houses and apartments in complex with gym, pool and conference center.
11 Units Available
The Landing at Vinnin Square
330 Paradise Rd, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,062
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,671
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,923
1461 sqft
A waterfront community in the Vinnin Square area. Updated interiors with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, tennis court, guest suites and playground. Green community.
1 Unit Available
Proctor
Essex Apartments
1 Avalon Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1415 sqft
Essex Apartment Homes in Peabody, Massachusetts, are freshly renovated in designer colonial style. Each unit has laundry and a patio or balcony. There is a resort pool in the center of the complex.
16 Units Available
Proctor
14 North
1000 Crane Brook Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,818
1396 sqft
Stylish, unique granite countertops and finished cabinetry in these recently renovated apartments near I-95 and Route 114. Residents have access to resort-style amenities for maximum comfort: basketball and tennis courts, pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym.
5 Units Available
Vantage Pointe Apartments
100 Vantage Ter, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
1300 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex minutes from the beach. Community amenities include swimming pool, garden and tennis court. Walking distance from Swampscott MBTA station. Pet-friendly and smoke-free community.

1 Unit Available
81 Hobart St.
81 Hobart Street, Danvers, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
600 sqft
Updated 1 bedroom unit. Features brand new hardwood flooring, nice amenities, bright, sunny and spacious. Close to shopping and major routes. Parking - Heat & Hot Water Included. Coin operated laundry on site.

1 Unit Available
Eastern Avenue
46 Herschel Street 1
46 Herschel St, Lynn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Unit 1 Available 07/15/20 Large first floor 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 311012 First floor, 2 bedrooms in an owner-occupied 2 family. Washer/dryer, hardwood floors. Eat-in-kitchen. Street parking only.

1 Unit Available
South Salem
12 Holly Street
12 Holly Street, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Apartment for rent in Salem Massachusetts for $1600 a month first last and security deposit are required to move in .

1 Unit Available
North Salem
100 Tremont
100 Tremont St, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
* EMAIL LIST AGENT FOR ALL SHOWING REQUESTS* AVAIL 9/1 - LOCATION & VALUE: This updated 2 bed, 1 bath checks all the boxes! Located on the 2nd floor of a two unit building, this apartment features a modern kitchen with center island.

1 Unit Available
26 Chestnut Street
26 Chestnut Street, Essex County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1232 sqft
Live the life in Hamilton in this charming Cape Cod style home in the family friendly Tally-Ho neighborhood. Within walking distance to shopping, the commuter train to Boston, Patton Park, community pool and area trails.

1 Unit Available
South Salem
3 Preston Rd
3 Preston Road, Salem, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3029 sqft
Beautifully updated and spacious 3 bedroom apartment in Salem. 2nd floor of owner occupied two-family with washer and dryer in the unit and separate driveway with 2 off street parking spaces. Available for September 1st move in.

1 Unit Available
36 Village Rd
36 Village Road, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Why not vacation where you live? Sunny one bedroom condo PLUS den located at the highly desirable Ironwood Complex. Located in Building 36 which has all the amenities. Fully applianced kitchen has granite counters with breakfast nook.

1 Unit Available
South Peabody
40 County St
40 County Street, Peabody, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
Fabulous owner occupied 2 family.

1 Unit Available
South Peabody
240 WASHINGTON
240 Washington Street, Peabody, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
833 sqft
START PACKING AND GET READY TO COME HOME-JUST IN TIME FOR THE SUMMER TIME.. GREAT LAYOUT WITH EAT IN KITCHEN-AMPLE CABINETS AND COUNTER SPACE. FULLY APPLIANCED. ELECTRIC STOVE FOR COOKING. BATHROOM HAS SPACIOUS SHOWER. DEN SIZE L.R. MASTER BR.

1 Unit Available
North Salem
70-92 Boston St - 203
70-92 Boston Street, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1022 sqft
Amenities • Free Fitness Center • Community Room • Pet-Friendly w/ Fenced in Dog Park (Additional fees may apply) • Nearby to Commuter Rail & Salem's Shops and Restaurants • Electronic Access Card Reader (FOB System) • CCTV Security System at
City Guide for Beverly, MA

Less than 20 miles northeast of Boston, along Massachusetts’ beautiful North Shore, sits the charming and historic little city of Beverly. A unique, modern bedroom community oozing with old world flair, Beverly is a residential hotspot for Bostonians who appreciate the peace and quiet of the suburbs while still being able to partake in the hustle and bustle of the nearby big city. Sound like a good fit for you and yours? Then start click-click-clicking away at the listings in this nifty littl...

Are you, by any chance, in the market for an inexpensive apartment in Beverly, Massachusetts? What are you, a comedian?! Upscale apartments and luxury townhouses are the standard in Beverly, where the average one-bedroom goes for around $1200 and family-sized, multi-bedroom unit usually cost between $1500 and two grand. Fortunately, amenities, even at the more modestly priced rentals in the city, tend to be top-notch and often include renovated interiors, walk-in closets, on-site laundry facilities, and plenty of storage space.

Several property managers at Beverly apartment complexes offer short-term leases (usually at a slightly elevated price), while pet-friendly (including dogs allowed) rentals are amply available, as well. Waiting lists are rare, and apartments are spread evenly throughout the city; whether you’re targeting an apartment, loft, or townhouse for rent in the Montserrat neighborhood, downtown, the coveted North Beverly area, or any other part of town, you shouldn’t have a problem finding an apartment that fits you to a tee.

When it comes to culture and entertainment, meanwhile, Beverly is certainly no slouch. Attractions include a walker-friendly downtown shopping district, a variety of parks, trails, and beaches, and several historic landmarks and must-see museums including the Salem Witch Museum (Beverly was originally a part of Salem and donated a number of “witches” to the cause back in the day). Factor in a hodgepodge of eateries and nightlife hotspots and a top-notch public transit system that connects to big sister Boston, and we get the feeling you’ll soon feel right at home in “The Birthplace of America’s Navy.”

So without further delay, let’s get down to business and find you the perfect Beverly, Massachusetts apartment for rent! Congrats in advance and best of luck! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Beverly, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Beverly apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

