Apartment List
/
MA
/
amesbury town
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:46 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Amesbury Town, MA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Amesbury Town renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Amesbury
19 Maple St. #11
19 Maple Street, Amesbury Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
594 sqft
19 Maple St. #11 Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Condo, 1st Floor Unit on Maple St.
Results within 10 miles of Amesbury Town
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
23 Units Available
Downtown Haverhill
Hamel Mill Lofts
40 Locke St, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,557
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1087 sqft
This community is located in a reclaimed historic building and features garage parking, media room and 24-hour gym. Units have been recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Located in the Haverhill community.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
Downtown Haverhill
The Cordovan at Haverhill Station
45 Locust St, Haverhill, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern living in a historic building. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. In-unit laundry. Clubhouse, game room and dog park on site. Elevators. Easy access to Merrimack River.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
110 Haverhill St 811
110 Haverhill Street, Essex County, MA
Studio
$2,495
576 sqft
Unit 811 Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Studio with in-unit laundry ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 222725 ~NO FEE~ Spacious studio apartment steps to Green Line, Orange Line, and North Station with tons of restaurants, bars, and shopping all around.

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Haverhill
9 Maple Ave.
9 Maple Avenue, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious 1 Bedroom 1Bath in Haverhill. 1 of a kind Victorian House. Utilities paid by owner. Unit is near Restaurants, Shops, on Public transportation, Very close to the public library. This one wont last. contact me for a showing.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
425 S Main St Apt 7
425 South Main Street, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,075
Bradford MA -- $1075 FREE Heat and Hot Water - 2nd Floor Unit -- Spacious Studio with Sunny South Facing Private Deck. New Hardwood Floors in Main Living Area, Hall and Closet. Coin-Op Laundry and Off-Street Parking. No Dogs and No Smoking.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
471 High Street
471 High Street, Hampton, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
800 sqft
Apartment is one unit of 6. Located on second floor. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, living room, eat-in kitchen, closets and pantry.Bedrooms are carpeted , living room has wood flooring, bath has tile as does Kitchen. Upgraded appliances. Approx. 950 sq. ft.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
36 Pine Meadows Drive
36 Pine Meadows Dr, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1380 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhouse Style Condo available for rent in a nicely landscaped setting. Central A.

1 of 6

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
445 S Main St Apt 10
445 S Main St, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
600 sqft
Bradford All Utilities Included. Sunny Unit Spacious Top Floor 1 Bedroom and 1 Bath. Hardwood Floors in Kitchen, Living Room and Bedroom. Coin-Op Laundry and Off-Street Parking. NO Dogs and NO Smoking.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
North Broadway
71 Broadway 2
71 Broadway, Haverhill, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Beautifully renovated, spacious 3 bedroom - Property Id: 144510 Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment. Must see! 1500+ square feet. New kitchen with maple cabinets, stainless appliances, and granite counters.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
19 Liberty St.
19 Liberty Street, Salisbury, MA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2000 sqft
Available 09/08/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom beach property. - Property Id: 145272 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Baths, fully furnished, 2 blocks to the beach ! Property is being rented from September 8th. thru May 1st.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Amesbury Town, MA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Amesbury Town renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Amesbury Town 2 BedroomsAmesbury Town Apartments with Balconies
Amesbury Town Apartments with Washer-DryersAmesbury Town Dog Friendly Apartments
Amesbury Town Pet Friendly PlacesRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MAAbington, MASharon, MALondonderry, NHHull, MAWest Concord, MAWalpole, MA
Littleton Common, MASalisbury, MAEast Merrimack, NHHooksett, NHNorth Pembroke, MAMilton, MAWolfeboro, NHDover, NHLynn, MAWellesley, MADerry, NHExeter, NH

Apartments Near Colleges

Babson CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of MusicBoston College
Boston University