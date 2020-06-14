53 Apartments for rent in Abington, MA with gym

Abington, Massachusetts has come a long way since 1712 when the town consisted of only 17 homes! During its early years in the latter 19th century, Abington produced almost all of the shoes for Union Army soldiers. Shoe manufacturing used to be Abington’s claim to fame, but we don't blame you if that isn't what attracted you.

If you are planning on moving to Abington, Massachusetts you'll need to have an above average income, as the cost of living is over 37 percent higher than the National Average (yikes!), at least, according to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau survey. Employment in this small suburb of Boston is also higher than the national average, so at least you can get a job. Newcomers set on moving to this busy town just minutes away from Boston should plan well ahead. Wagon trails have given way to a vast network of local, state and interstate roads, and getting around the city is not a problem. Commuter railway stations and public buses are a common way to get around in addition to driving and biking.