Youngsville, LA
308 Sabal Palms
June 15 2020

308 Sabal Palms

308 Sabal Palms Row · (337) 769-6916
Location

308 Sabal Palms Row, Youngsville, LA 70592

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 308 Sabal Palms · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2353 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 4Br/2.5Ba Home - Perfect for Entertaining! - Stunning Parade Home now available for lease! Dont miss your chance to claim it for your own! Spacious floor plan offers 4 BR, 2.5 BA and the ultimate high-end finshes. Indulge yourself in the lavish lifestyle afforded by easy care porcelain wood plank floors, Calcutta Marble fireplace, brick archway, leathered granite countertops the list goes on but the jaw-dropping master suite will truly command your attention! Luxurious finishes include Silver Screen Marble Vanity, Carrera porcelain floors, elegant chandelier and barrel vault ceiling. Generous patio and outdoor space completes the package. Schedule your viewing today!

(RLNE4988255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

