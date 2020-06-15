Amenities

804 Lee Street, Westlake, LA 70669 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kym DiGiovanni, Century 21 Mike D Bono, (337) 540-2807. Available from: 03/27/2020. No pets allowed. Cozy cottage! A like-new 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in Westlake. Centrally located, minutes from everything! New paint, flooring, counters, light fixtures, and appliances. The master bath has a his and hers vanity. Washer/dryer hookups, central air/heat. Outside features a fenced yard and a storage/workshop area. For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kym DiGiovanni at 337-540-2807! [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3584692 ]