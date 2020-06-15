All apartments in Westlake
804 Lee Street

804 Lee Street · (337) 540-2807
Location

804 Lee Street, Westlake, LA 70669

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
804 Lee Street, Westlake, LA 70669 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kym DiGiovanni, Century 21 Mike D Bono, (337) 540-2807. Available from: 03/27/2020. No pets allowed. Cozy cottage! A like-new 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in Westlake. Centrally located, minutes from everything! New paint, flooring, counters, light fixtures, and appliances. The master bath has a his and hers vanity. Washer/dryer hookups, central air/heat. Outside features a fenced yard and a storage/workshop area. For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kym DiGiovanni at 337-540-2807! [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3584692 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Lee Street have any available units?
804 Lee Street has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 804 Lee Street currently offering any rent specials?
804 Lee Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Lee Street pet-friendly?
No, 804 Lee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westlake.
Does 804 Lee Street offer parking?
No, 804 Lee Street does not offer parking.
Does 804 Lee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Lee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Lee Street have a pool?
No, 804 Lee Street does not have a pool.
Does 804 Lee Street have accessible units?
No, 804 Lee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Lee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 Lee Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 804 Lee Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 804 Lee Street has units with air conditioning.
