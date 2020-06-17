All apartments in Westlake
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:34 AM

429 McKinley Street

429 Mc Kinley Street · (337) 312-1340
Location

429 Mc Kinley Street, Westlake, LA 70669

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1844 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in central Westlake has been remodeled to shine! The house features an open floor plan, completely updated bathrooms, new fixtures throughout, a beautiful kitchen with brand new stainless appliances and granite counter tops. and new floors throughout much of the home, with refinished original hardwood in the bedrooms. The open concept dining room, kitchen and breakfast nook/sitting area flow together for the ultimate space for family gatherings. With both a front porch and a back patio, this home is made for people who love cozy gatherings!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 McKinley Street have any available units?
429 McKinley Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 429 McKinley Street have?
Some of 429 McKinley Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 McKinley Street currently offering any rent specials?
429 McKinley Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 McKinley Street pet-friendly?
No, 429 McKinley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westlake.
Does 429 McKinley Street offer parking?
Yes, 429 McKinley Street does offer parking.
Does 429 McKinley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 McKinley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 McKinley Street have a pool?
No, 429 McKinley Street does not have a pool.
Does 429 McKinley Street have accessible units?
No, 429 McKinley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 429 McKinley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 McKinley Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 429 McKinley Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 429 McKinley Street has units with air conditioning.
