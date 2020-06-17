429 McKinley Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in central Westlake has been remodeled to shine! The house features an open floor plan, completely updated bathrooms, new fixtures throughout, a beautiful kitchen with brand new stainless appliances and granite counter tops. and new floors throughout much of the home, with refinished original hardwood in the bedrooms. The open concept dining room, kitchen and breakfast nook/sitting area flow together for the ultimate space for family gatherings. With both a front porch and a back patio, this home is made for people who love cozy gatherings!

