21 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Walker, LA

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
12 Units Available
Creekside Crossing
30100 Walker North Rd, Walker, LA
1 Bedroom
$945
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1273 sqft
Sidney Hutchinson Park and Livingston Square Shopping Center are both convenient to this community. Amenities include a resort-style pool, on-site playground and grilling areas. Apartments feature track lighting, oversized garden soaking tubs and private balconies/patios.
Results within 1 mile of Walker
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
15 Units Available
The Palms at Juban Lakes
11020 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
$980
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1296 sqft
A newly constructed luxury community. On-site amenities include grilling area, dog park, 1-acre lake and a designer pool with a tanning ledge. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, separate dining areas, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Village at Juban Lakes
11000 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
$952
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,079
1079 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinetry, and elegant crown molding. Tenants get access to a resort-style pool, sand volleyball court, and dog park. Minutes from I-12. Close to Juban Crossing for convenient shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Walker
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
44 Units Available
Springs at Juban Crossing
10077 Juban Crossing Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
Studio
$825
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$981
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1143 sqft
Garden-style community with luxury apartments featuring designer-inspired kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy the swimming pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Gated entrance and online rent payments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
3 Units Available
Juban Courts
8447 Florida Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1615 sqft
Welcome home to Juban Courts Condominiums in Denham Springs, Louisiana where comfort and elegance unite to create the townhome you've always imagined.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1546 4h Club Rd
1546 4H Club Rd, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2100 sqft
large home, 3 br 2 ba, heart of Denham springs, large private backyard,

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
201 cockerham rd
201 Cockerham Road, Denham Springs, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
3 br 1.5 bath - Property Id: 80766 I have a 3br 1.5 bath Brick house at 201 Cockerham road Denham Springs within walking distance of Denham springs High school.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13810 Avocado Drive
13810 Avocado Drive, Livingston County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1831 sqft
13810 Avocado Drive Available 07/31/20 Great Home in Denham Springs - New Lowered Price! All appliances included.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
30914 Louisiana 16
30914 Louisiana Highway 16, Livingston County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$970
1076 sqft
Open concept floorplan 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home available for immediate move in! This apartment home includes black kitchen appliance package, washer and dryer and has carpet in bedrooms only! Tour Today and discover a new way of living

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8429 Florida Blvd. #2E
8429 Florida Boulevard, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1618 sqft
Townhome Condo in Juban Courts Condominiums 3BR/2.5 BT Large Lake View $1250.00 - 8429 Florida Blvd. 2-E is available May 1st. Must see this Large 1618 square feet condo for $1250.00 a month rent and deposit.
Results within 10 miles of Walker
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Live Oak Trace
7615 Magnolia Beach Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
$725
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1236 sqft
Three miles from Antique Village, these homes feature walk-in closets, state-of-the-art kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, grilling stations, and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
28 Units Available
O'Neal
Lakeside Villas
2455 Weldwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1038 sqft
Welcome home to Lakeside Villas, where youll find luxury in the heart of Baton Rouge. Our beautiful community is situated on a private lake surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Shenandoah
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$870
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
23 Units Available
Jones Creek
Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$915
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1416 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Shenandoah
15045 Shenandoah View Ct
15045 Shenandoah View Court, Shenandoah, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1868 sqft
15045 Shenandoah View Ct Available 07/15/20 Beautiful New Construction 3 bedroom plus office! - Newly constructed Modern Farmhouse design features open floor plan, soaring ceilings, recessed lighting and bright finishes.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
7723 O'Neal Rd
7723 O'neal Road, Old Jefferson, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1661 sqft
Nice 4BR HOME in a very quite neighborhood - Beautiful home with large back yard located in the back of a very quiet neighborhood close to Airline Hwy and Antioch.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor/Sherwood
844 Hammond Manor Drive
844 Hammond Manor Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT for move in by 8/1! Freshly painted and sparkling clean 2 bedroom/2 bathroom upstairs apartment, conveniently located off Old Hammond Hwy near Millerville Rd, O'Neal Ln, and Central Thruway.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
O'Neal
16613 Bristoe Ave.
16613 Bristoe Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1399 sqft
16613 Bristoe Ave. Available 07/01/20 - Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Kitchen features newer cabinets, granite counter tops and newer appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor/Sherwood
15714 Riverdale Ave. East
15714 Riverdale Avenue East, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
928 sqft
- Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath townhome for lease. Granite counter tops in kitchen and first floor bathroom. Stainless steel appliances including refrigerator are provided.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
17338 Wirth Place
17338 Wirth Place Road, Ascension County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2479 sqft
Beautiful Home - Check out a virtual tour here: http://www.transported.

1 of 36

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
36013 Raleigh Dr.
36013 Raleigh Drive, Livingston County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2554 sqft
Large Family Home in Live Oak School Dist. - Property Id: 99905 If you need space, this Large Beautiful Single Family Home in Live Oak School District is the home for you! House is 4 BR- 2.

1 of 32

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue
16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue, Old Jefferson, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1388 sqft
Conveniently located 1388 square foot 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Woodlawn Acres Subdivision. This elevated home features a bonus loft perfect for office/study/game room and an open floor plan kitchen/dinning area.

