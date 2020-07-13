/
pet friendly apartments
21 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Walker, LA
Creekside Crossing
30100 Walker North Rd, Walker, LA
1 Bedroom
$945
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1273 sqft
Sidney Hutchinson Park and Livingston Square Shopping Center are both convenient to this community. Amenities include a resort-style pool, on-site playground and grilling areas. Apartments feature track lighting, oversized garden soaking tubs and private balconies/patios.
Results within 1 mile of Walker
The Palms at Juban Lakes
11020 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
$980
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1296 sqft
A newly constructed luxury community. On-site amenities include grilling area, dog park, 1-acre lake and a designer pool with a tanning ledge. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, separate dining areas, and washers and dryers.
Village at Juban Lakes
11000 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
$952
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,079
1079 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinetry, and elegant crown molding. Tenants get access to a resort-style pool, sand volleyball court, and dog park. Minutes from I-12. Close to Juban Crossing for convenient shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Walker
$
Springs at Juban Crossing
10077 Juban Crossing Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
Studio
$825
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$981
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1143 sqft
Garden-style community with luxury apartments featuring designer-inspired kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy the swimming pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Gated entrance and online rent payments.
Juban Courts
8447 Florida Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1615 sqft
Welcome home to Juban Courts Condominiums in Denham Springs, Louisiana where comfort and elegance unite to create the townhome you've always imagined.
1546 4h Club Rd
1546 4H Club Rd, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2100 sqft
large home, 3 br 2 ba, heart of Denham springs, large private backyard,
201 cockerham rd
201 Cockerham Road, Denham Springs, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
3 br 1.5 bath - Property Id: 80766 I have a 3br 1.5 bath Brick house at 201 Cockerham road Denham Springs within walking distance of Denham springs High school.
13810 Avocado Drive
13810 Avocado Drive, Livingston County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1831 sqft
13810 Avocado Drive Available 07/31/20 Great Home in Denham Springs - New Lowered Price! All appliances included.
30914 Louisiana 16
30914 Louisiana Highway 16, Livingston County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$970
1076 sqft
Open concept floorplan 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home available for immediate move in! This apartment home includes black kitchen appliance package, washer and dryer and has carpet in bedrooms only! Tour Today and discover a new way of living
8429 Florida Blvd. #2E
8429 Florida Boulevard, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1618 sqft
Townhome Condo in Juban Courts Condominiums 3BR/2.5 BT Large Lake View $1250.00 - 8429 Florida Blvd. 2-E is available May 1st. Must see this Large 1618 square feet condo for $1250.00 a month rent and deposit.
Results within 10 miles of Walker
Live Oak Trace
7615 Magnolia Beach Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
$725
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1236 sqft
Three miles from Antique Village, these homes feature walk-in closets, state-of-the-art kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, grilling stations, and a fitness center.
O'Neal
Lakeside Villas
2455 Weldwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1038 sqft
Welcome home to Lakeside Villas, where youll find luxury in the heart of Baton Rouge. Our beautiful community is situated on a private lake surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.
Shenandoah
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$870
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
Jones Creek
Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$915
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1416 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments.
Shenandoah
15045 Shenandoah View Ct
15045 Shenandoah View Court, Shenandoah, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1868 sqft
15045 Shenandoah View Ct Available 07/15/20 Beautiful New Construction 3 bedroom plus office! - Newly constructed Modern Farmhouse design features open floor plan, soaring ceilings, recessed lighting and bright finishes.
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
7723 O'Neal Rd
7723 O'neal Road, Old Jefferson, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1661 sqft
Nice 4BR HOME in a very quite neighborhood - Beautiful home with large back yard located in the back of a very quiet neighborhood close to Airline Hwy and Antioch.
Broadmoor/Sherwood
844 Hammond Manor Drive
844 Hammond Manor Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT for move in by 8/1! Freshly painted and sparkling clean 2 bedroom/2 bathroom upstairs apartment, conveniently located off Old Hammond Hwy near Millerville Rd, O'Neal Ln, and Central Thruway.
O'Neal
16613 Bristoe Ave.
16613 Bristoe Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1399 sqft
16613 Bristoe Ave. Available 07/01/20 - Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Kitchen features newer cabinets, granite counter tops and newer appliances.
Broadmoor/Sherwood
15714 Riverdale Ave. East
15714 Riverdale Avenue East, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
928 sqft
- Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath townhome for lease. Granite counter tops in kitchen and first floor bathroom. Stainless steel appliances including refrigerator are provided.
17338 Wirth Place
17338 Wirth Place Road, Ascension County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2479 sqft
Beautiful Home - Check out a virtual tour here: http://www.transported.
36013 Raleigh Dr.
36013 Raleigh Drive, Livingston County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2554 sqft
Large Family Home in Live Oak School Dist. - Property Id: 99905 If you need space, this Large Beautiful Single Family Home in Live Oak School District is the home for you! House is 4 BR- 2.
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue
16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue, Old Jefferson, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1388 sqft
Conveniently located 1388 square foot 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Woodlawn Acres Subdivision. This elevated home features a bonus loft perfect for office/study/game room and an open floor plan kitchen/dinning area.