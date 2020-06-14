Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

29 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Walker, LA

Finding an apartment in Walker that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:19pm
25 Units Available
Creekside Crossing
30100 Walker North Rd, Walker, LA
1 Bedroom
$945
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1273 sqft
Sidney Hutchinson Park and Livingston Square Shopping Center are both convenient to this community. Amenities include a resort-style pool, on-site playground and grilling areas. Apartments feature track lighting, oversized garden soaking tubs and private balconies/patios.
Results within 1 mile of Walker
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Village at Juban Lakes
11000 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$983
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,076
1079 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinetry, and elegant crown molding. Tenants get access to a resort-style pool, sand volleyball court, and dog park. Minutes from I-12. Close to Juban Crossing for convenient shopping.
Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
$
23 Units Available
The Palms at Juban Lakes
11020 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1296 sqft
A newly constructed luxury community. On-site amenities include grilling area, dog park, 1-acre lake and a designer pool with a tanning ledge. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, separate dining areas, and washers and dryers.
Results within 5 miles of Walker
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
44 Units Available
Springs at Juban Crossing
10077 Juban Crossing Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
Studio
$871
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$959
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1143 sqft
Garden-style community with luxury apartments featuring designer-inspired kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy the swimming pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Gated entrance and online rent payments.
Last updated June 13 at 06:12pm
1 Unit Available
Juban Courts
8447 Florida Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1615 sqft
Welcome home to Juban Courts Condominiums in Denham Springs, Louisiana where comfort and elegance unite to create the townhome you've always imagined.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8429 Florida Blvd. #2E
8429 Florida Boulevard, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1618 sqft
Townhome Condo in Juban Courts Condominiums 3BR/2.5 BT Large Lake View $1250.00 - 8429 Florida Blvd. 2-E is available May 1st. Must see this Large 1618 square feet condo for $1250.00 a month rent and deposit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13281 Hammock Rd
13281 Hammack Road, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
- (RLNE5814515)

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
30914 Louisiana 16
30914 Louisiana Highway 16, Livingston County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$970
1076 sqft
Open concept floorplan 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home available for immediate move in! This apartment home includes black kitchen appliance package, washer and dryer and has carpet in bedrooms only! Tour Today and discover a new way of living
Results within 10 miles of Walker
Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
O'Neal
53 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
2455 Weldwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$870
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1038 sqft
Welcome home to Lakeside Villas, where youll find luxury in the heart of Baton Rouge. Our beautiful community is situated on a private lake surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
Live Oak Trace
7615 Magnolia Beach Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$835
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$960
1236 sqft
Three miles from Antique Village, these homes feature walk-in closets, state-of-the-art kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, grilling stations, and a fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Shenandoah
16 Units Available
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1267 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
9 Units Available
Spring Brook
15580 George Oneal Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$880
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1386 sqft
Five spacious floor plans featuring chef-style kitchens, large garden tubs, full-size washers and dryers, and carpeting. Convenient to I-10 and I-12 for easy access to Downtown Baton Rouge.
Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
Jones Creek
22 Units Available
Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1416 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
13156 Jennifer Lynn Avenue
13156 Jennifer Lynn Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
3 BEDROOM CUSTOM BUILT HOME! MUST SEE - Directions: Old Hammond Hwy to South Flannery, cross bridge, Jennifer Lynn is on the left immediately after bridge. Subdivision: JENNIFER LYNN PLACE 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,400 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 1,350.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
36213 Lynchburg Dr.
36213 Lynchburg Drive, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1685 sqft
Nice Home in Denham Springs - Half-Off One's Month's Rent!! Great move-in ready home in Denham Springs! This home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The open floor plan is inviting and features lots of natural light.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
1 Unit Available
7723 O'Neal Rd
7723 O'neal Road, Old Jefferson, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1661 sqft
Nice 4BR HOME in a very quite neighborhood - Beautiful home with large back yard located in the back of a very quiet neighborhood close to Airline Hwy and Antioch.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Shenandoah
1 Unit Available
15045 Shenandoah View Ct
15045 Shenandoah View Court, Shenandoah, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1868 sqft
15045 Shenandoah View Ct Available 07/15/20 Beautiful New Construction 3 bedroom plus office! - Newly constructed Modern Farmhouse design features open floor plan, soaring ceilings, recessed lighting and bright finishes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central
1 Unit Available
14538 Richardson Dr.
14538 Richardson Drive, Central, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1380 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home for Lease - This beautifully updated property features include: Open floor plan: living/dining/kitchen; kitchen equipped with granite counters with breakfast bar, new cabinets, electric range/oven, dishwasher, hood-vent;

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central
1 Unit Available
5641 Mapleton Dr
5641 Mapleton Drive, Central, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1943 sqft
House for Rent In Central, LA - Property Id: 281922 This 1,943 square foot house sits on a 0.41 acre lot. Fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home conveniently located.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
15877 ABE LINDER RD
15877 Abe Linder Rd, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1290 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW. Country Living at its Best!!. This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath mobile home is ready for new tenants. Pets are allowed. NO RESTRICTED BREEDS. Must have a 650 credit score to be eligible. If you do not have a credit history, you can apply.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
10004 Asheville Drive
10004 Asheville Drive, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1278 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large yard.  Featuring hardwood floors, spacious floor plan, washer and dryer, and all kitchen appliances included. www.apmgonline.com This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
546 South Flannery Rd
546 South Flannery Road, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1235 sqft
This beautifully updated 3 bedroom/2 bath condo will not last long! Gorgeous wood plank flooring throughout the entire home, granite counter tops & white subway tile back splash with updated appliances in the kitchen, and a private, fenced in and

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Central
1 Unit Available
16801 Glenwood Springs
16801 Glenwood Springs Drive, Central, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1550 sqft
CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT Great Home and schools! 3bed/2bath new home. $1450 rent/$1450 security deposit- $350 pet fee (non-refundable) Stove, dishwasher and built in microwave provided. Wood floors, ceramic and carpet in bedrooms.

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Stevendale
1 Unit Available
14990 South Bolivar
14990 South Bolivar Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
Available June 1st 14990 South Bolivar Completely renovated!! 3 bed/1.5 bath. @ 1100 sq ft, Wood looking ceramic tile EVERYWHERE... All appliances provided, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Walker, LA

Finding an apartment in Walker that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

