All apartments in Walker
Find more places like 24111 Chateau de Chene Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walker, LA
/
24111 Chateau de Chene Dr.
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

24111 Chateau de Chene Dr.

24111 Chateau De Chene Dr · (225) 389-6860 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Walker
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

24111 Chateau De Chene Dr, Walker, LA 70785

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 24111 Chateau de Chene Dr. · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1724 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Move-In Ready Townhome in Walker! - The New Orleans style town home features walk in closets, large master bath, vaulted ceilings in master, tile flooring in the breakfast area. Features 3 bed/2.5 bath! Den features wood floors! Conveniently located near interstate, restaurants, schools, shopping, Hospitals, and Juban Crossing. No Maintenance! Lawncare and trash included.

-Please be sure to visit our website for upcoming rentals and to schedule a 15 minute showing: rpmbatonrouge.com

- All properties are available now unless stated otherwise, deposits are due 72 hours after application approval, and move in must be within 2 weeks of deposit.

- Agents welcome! Please call the office at 225-389-6860 ext 4 to arrange for a key pick up or to get lockbox information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5818155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24111 Chateau de Chene Dr. have any available units?
24111 Chateau de Chene Dr. has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 24111 Chateau de Chene Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
24111 Chateau de Chene Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24111 Chateau de Chene Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 24111 Chateau de Chene Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walker.
Does 24111 Chateau de Chene Dr. offer parking?
No, 24111 Chateau de Chene Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 24111 Chateau de Chene Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24111 Chateau de Chene Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24111 Chateau de Chene Dr. have a pool?
No, 24111 Chateau de Chene Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 24111 Chateau de Chene Dr. have accessible units?
No, 24111 Chateau de Chene Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 24111 Chateau de Chene Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 24111 Chateau de Chene Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24111 Chateau de Chene Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 24111 Chateau de Chene Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 24111 Chateau de Chene Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Creekside Crossing
30100 Walker North Rd
Walker, LA 70785

Similar Pages

Walker 2 BedroomsWalker Apartments with Balcony
Walker Apartments with ParkingWalker Apartments with Pool
Walker Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LANew Orleans, LAMetairie, LACovington, LAKenner, LAMandeville, LADenham Springs, LA
Zachary, LAGonzales, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LAInniswold, LAAddis, LAShenandoah, LA
Gardere, LAVillage St. George, LAPrairieville, LAOld Jefferson, LAMerrydale, LAOak Hills Place, LACentral, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity