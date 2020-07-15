All apartments in St. Martin County
1283 Courtableau Hwy

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1283 Courtableau Hwy, St. Martin County, LA 70512

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1283 Courtableau Hwy · Avail. Jul 22

$950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

1283 Courtableau Hwy Available 07/22/20 3 Bed 2 Bath home in Arnaudville on the Bayou - Waterfront home with large detached shop on Bayou Fuselier just a 1-min drive Arnaudville. Spacious 3 bed/2 ba home with new central AC, fresh paint inside and out, wood flooring in den. Kitchen opens to dining and spacious den. Large bedrooms. Laundry/utility w/ electric hookups. Yard is spacious with relaxing, quiet setting on the bayou.

Trash: Pelican Waste starting July 1st billed Quarterly
Water: Town of Arnaudville Utility Department
Electricity: Entergy
Gas: Atmos
Deposit: $500
Pets: Yes $300 pet fee per pet (max 2 pets with breed restrictions)
Students: yes
Schools: Cecilia Primary
Elem: Tech Elementary
Middle: Cecilia JHS
High: Cecilia HS
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, w/d connections

Income Requirements: 3X monthly rent
Background check
Credit check
12 month minimum lease term
Renters Tenant Liability Insurance Required - $12.50 through management company
Apply: www.bgrealty.com

BG Realty & Management LLC
337-281-4391

(RLNE4924863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1283 Courtableau Hwy have any available units?
1283 Courtableau Hwy has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1283 Courtableau Hwy have?
Some of 1283 Courtableau Hwy's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1283 Courtableau Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
1283 Courtableau Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1283 Courtableau Hwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 1283 Courtableau Hwy is pet friendly.
Does 1283 Courtableau Hwy offer parking?
No, 1283 Courtableau Hwy does not offer parking.
Does 1283 Courtableau Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1283 Courtableau Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1283 Courtableau Hwy have a pool?
No, 1283 Courtableau Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 1283 Courtableau Hwy have accessible units?
No, 1283 Courtableau Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 1283 Courtableau Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 1283 Courtableau Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1283 Courtableau Hwy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1283 Courtableau Hwy has units with air conditioning.
