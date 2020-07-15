Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1283 Courtableau Hwy Available 07/22/20 3 Bed 2 Bath home in Arnaudville on the Bayou - Waterfront home with large detached shop on Bayou Fuselier just a 1-min drive Arnaudville. Spacious 3 bed/2 ba home with new central AC, fresh paint inside and out, wood flooring in den. Kitchen opens to dining and spacious den. Large bedrooms. Laundry/utility w/ electric hookups. Yard is spacious with relaxing, quiet setting on the bayou.



Trash: Pelican Waste starting July 1st billed Quarterly

Water: Town of Arnaudville Utility Department

Electricity: Entergy

Gas: Atmos

Deposit: $500

Pets: Yes $300 pet fee per pet (max 2 pets with breed restrictions)

Students: yes

Schools: Cecilia Primary

Elem: Tech Elementary

Middle: Cecilia JHS

High: Cecilia HS

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, w/d connections



Income Requirements: 3X monthly rent

Background check

Credit check

12 month minimum lease term

Renters Tenant Liability Insurance Required - $12.50 through management company

Apply: www.bgrealty.com



BG Realty & Management LLC

337-281-4391



(RLNE4924863)