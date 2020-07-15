Amenities
1283 Courtableau Hwy Available 07/22/20 3 Bed 2 Bath home in Arnaudville on the Bayou - Waterfront home with large detached shop on Bayou Fuselier just a 1-min drive Arnaudville. Spacious 3 bed/2 ba home with new central AC, fresh paint inside and out, wood flooring in den. Kitchen opens to dining and spacious den. Large bedrooms. Laundry/utility w/ electric hookups. Yard is spacious with relaxing, quiet setting on the bayou.
Trash: Pelican Waste starting July 1st billed Quarterly
Water: Town of Arnaudville Utility Department
Electricity: Entergy
Gas: Atmos
Deposit: $500
Pets: Yes $300 pet fee per pet (max 2 pets with breed restrictions)
Students: yes
Schools: Cecilia Primary
Elem: Tech Elementary
Middle: Cecilia JHS
High: Cecilia HS
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, w/d connections
Income Requirements: 3X monthly rent
Background check
Credit check
12 month minimum lease term
Renters Tenant Liability Insurance Required - $12.50 through management company
Apply: www.bgrealty.com
BG Realty & Management LLC
337-281-4391
(RLNE4924863)