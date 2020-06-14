Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:31 PM

73 Apartments for rent in Shenandoah, LA with hardwood floors

73 Apartments for rent in Shenandoah, LA with hardwood floors
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Shenandoah
16 Units Available
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1267 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Jones Creek
1 Unit Available
5146 Stumberg Lane
5146 Stumberg Lane, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Available June 1st Great Schools!! 3bed/2bath-$1300 rent/$1300 security deposit Wood downstairs and carpet upstairs Refrigerator, dishwasher and stove provided- tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for yard maintenance pets welcome- no pit
Results within 5 miles of Shenandoah
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:07pm
$
Jefferson - Drusilla
13 Units Available
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$900
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Airline/Jefferson
10 Units Available
Bristol Place
5960 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$962
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1148 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
Airline/Jefferson
12 Units Available
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$770
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1250 sqft
At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
North Sherwood Forest
6 Units Available
Avalon Apartment Homes
13047 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$820
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
884 sqft
Avalon Apartments was acquired and re-built to suit the needs of the resident who is always looking for 'bigger and better'. We designed these apartments with only the best appliances; all with a modern, sleek finish.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
South Baton Rouge
6 Units Available
Siegen Calais
8363 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
905 sqft
Siegen Calais unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication in beautiful Baton Rouge, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:53pm
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
40 Units Available
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,173
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1324 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Mayfair
54 Units Available
The Park On Bluebonnet
8008 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1348 sqft
Luxurious units include bath tub, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and ice maker. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill and pool. Located to parks, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
$
Airline/Jefferson
2 Units Available
Devonshire
11620 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$840
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$960
1200 sqft
We are conveniently located close to everything: the best restaurants, banks, and great schools such as Woodlawn Elementary and High. Also, we're convenient to ITT Technical College and both I-10 and I-12 Interstates.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
6 Units Available
Jefferson Place
7975 N Jefferson Place Circle, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1582 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because you've found it at Jefferson Place.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
48 Units Available
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$929
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
969 sqft
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
39 Units Available
The Highland Club
17505 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$955
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Highland Club, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Baton Rouge, LA.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 8 at 03:15pm
Perkins - Highland
2 Units Available
The Terraces at Perkins Rowe
10202 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,411
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1279 sqft
Beautifully landscaped property with blooming gardens and stunning fountains. Units include deluxe private patio or balcony. Just blocks from the Mississippi River and minutes from Perkins Row, LSU and the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
17075 Barque dr
17075 Barque Ave, Prairieville, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2491 sqft
17075 Barque dr Available 06/20/20 - Energy smart home offers 4 bedroom, 2 full baths open floor plan, Special features include: wood floors in living room, 3 cm full slab granite countertops in kitchen and baths, beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
11923 FAIRHAVEN DR.
11923 Fairhaven Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2000 sqft
Large, updated Sherwood Forest home right by St. Thomas More school $1350/mo. - 3 bedrooms plus an office, 2 baths. Right by St. Thomas More school.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
11554 Rue De Tonti
11554 Rue De Tonti, Oak Hills Place, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2233 sqft
Large Beautiful home in Iberville Terrace Subd. 11554 Rue De Tonti Ready to Move-In! - Must see this Beautiful home that has fresh paint on walls and exterior. Rent is $1800.00 and the deposit is $1800.00. Around 2233 square feet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
1 Unit Available
7894 Jefferson Place Unit B
7894 Jefferson Place Boulevard, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1475 sqft
Fabulous Condo in the heart of town! - Upscale condo in park-like setting, near Whole Foods, Towne Center and an abundance of restaurants! 3 bed, 2 bath, lower level unit.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
1 Unit Available
10645 Woodland Oaks
10645 Woodland Oak Drive, Inniswold, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1853 sqft
3 Bedroom House off Bluebonnet and Jefferson Available Mid October.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
644 Marilyn
644 Marilyn Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
644 Marilyn Available 07/06/20 644 Marilyn - This home is located in the Broadmoor subdivision on a large lot with fenced back yard and outside storage building with power. It has new floors and freshly painted throughout.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Airline/Jefferson
1 Unit Available
13507 Quail Grove Ave
13507 Quail Grove Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2700 sqft
WOODRIDGE SUBDIVISION NEAR NEW WOMENS HOSPITAL@PECUE LN - 4 br 3.5 ba house off Pecue.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Westminster - Pine Park
1 Unit Available
8029 Summa Ave. #A
8029 Summa Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
8029 Summa Ave #A - Totally updated and conveniently located! This place tastefully updated with great new kitchen that features, slab granite counters, stainless range/oven, Viking vent hood, stainless dishwasher, new under mount sink & pull out

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
1253 E. Stanwick Place
1253 East Stanwick Place, Oak Hills Place, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2050 sqft
1253 E. Stanwick Place Available 09/04/20 DID NOT FLOOD! THE STREET WHERE NOTHING HAPPENS JUST OFF BLUEBONNET - This street should be private since it is only one block long and has pristine homes that make perfect sense for living.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Jones Creek
1 Unit Available
2820 Magazine Dr
2820 Magazine Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
2820 Magazine Dr Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Townhouse on Quiet Street - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom townhouse on a very quiet street offers wonderful dining and shopping right around the corner.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Shenandoah, LA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Shenandoah renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

