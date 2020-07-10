All apartments in Scott
130 Le Violon Rd
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

130 Le Violon Rd

130 Le Violon Road · No Longer Available
Location

130 Le Violon Road, Scott, LA 70506

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Available 08/10/20 Le Violon - Property Id: 68229

This beautiful home located just outside of the city limits has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a bonus room that can be turned into a nursery or office The open floor plan in the kitchen and living room are perfect for entertaining. The living area has wood floors with crown molding & a fireplace. The kitchen has a gas stove, granite counter tops, Travertine back splash and plenty of cabinets. The spacious backyard will be great for entertaining family and friends.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/68229
Property Id 68229

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5901495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Le Violon Rd have any available units?
130 Le Violon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scott, LA.
What amenities does 130 Le Violon Rd have?
Some of 130 Le Violon Rd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Le Violon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
130 Le Violon Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Le Violon Rd pet-friendly?
No, 130 Le Violon Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scott.
Does 130 Le Violon Rd offer parking?
No, 130 Le Violon Rd does not offer parking.
Does 130 Le Violon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Le Violon Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Le Violon Rd have a pool?
No, 130 Le Violon Rd does not have a pool.
Does 130 Le Violon Rd have accessible units?
No, 130 Le Violon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Le Violon Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Le Violon Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Le Violon Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Le Violon Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
