Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5912 Perry Ln
5912 Perry Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Prien
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Gym
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
5912 Perry Lane, Prien, LA 70605
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
2 bed, 1.5 bath single family home in South Lake Charles. Comes with stove, frig, dishwasher and washer/dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5912 Perry Ln have any available units?
5912 Perry Ln doesn't have any available units at this time.
Prien, LA
.
What amenities does 5912 Perry Ln have?
Some of 5912 Perry Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 5912 Perry Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5912 Perry Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5912 Perry Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5912 Perry Ln is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Prien
.
Does 5912 Perry Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5912 Perry Ln does offer parking.
Does 5912 Perry Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5912 Perry Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5912 Perry Ln have a pool?
No, 5912 Perry Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5912 Perry Ln have accessible units?
No, 5912 Perry Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5912 Perry Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5912 Perry Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 5912 Perry Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5912 Perry Ln has units with air conditioning.
