Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:15 PM
79 Apartments for rent in Prien, LA📍
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
59 Units Available
Dartmoor Place
7900 Banbury Rd, Prien, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
1407 sqft
Spacious, richly appointed apartments showcase an attentive quality that enhances the quiet of home.
Results within 1 mile of Prien
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
West M Apartments
1330 W McNeese St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$989
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1538 sqft
Near McNeese State University and Golden Nugget Casino and Resort. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site features include a media and internet room, 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
$
31 Units Available
Springs at Country Club
2130 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
Studio
$957
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$939
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1143 sqft
Luxury apartment community convenient to I-210. Each townhome-inspired apartment features a ground-level private entry and a private patio or balcony. On-site swimming pool, car care center, community clubhouse, pet playground, complimentary coffee bar and more.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:19pm
18 Units Available
Watervue
1225 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes with appliances, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer park like setting with lakes, 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and more. Located close to downtown shopping and entertainment.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:37pm
18 Units Available
Advenir at Lake Charles
1531 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1267 sqft
Wood cabinetry, patios/balconies, and washers and dryers in units. Pet-friendly complex offers a lease-free dog park, workout room, and two swimming pools. Easy access to McNeese State University and I-210.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
18 Units Available
Evergreen at River Oaks Apartments
4650 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1315 sqft
Close to Highway 384 and Prien Memorial Park Cemetery. Modern apartment homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community offers a courtyard, a clubhouse a garage and a pool.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4941 Country Club Ct
4941 Country Club Ct, Lake Charles, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1600 sqft
South Lake Charles 4 bedroom 2 bath home with three living areas. Large family room with fireplace, also has large den off of the kitchen, and front living area. Recently installed new wood vinyl flooring in most of home and new paint throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
327 Morningside Dr
327 Morningside Drive, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1845 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath house completely repainted walls and ceilings in a nice neutral gray color. It has beautiful original wood flooring in most of the home. 2 living areas with built in cabinetry and shelving.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1823 N Tallowood Dr
1823 North Tallowood Drive, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
2bed 1.5 bath in South LC, ceramic tile, fireplace, fenced in courtyard, vaulted ceilings
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1943 Calvin Ct
1943 Calvin Ct, Lake Charles, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1892 sqft
New construction! Four bedroom, two bath home located in the new Beau Blanc Subdivision. This home is energy smart and offers an open floor plan.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
4141 Benoit Lane - 09
4141 Benoit Lane, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, UPSCALE LIVING IN SOUTH LAKE CHARLES!! 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, with hardwood floors, granite, and a spacious, open floor plan. Located in the heart of Lake Charles, near shops, restaurants, schools, and casinos.
Results within 5 miles of Prien
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
74 Units Available
Encore At Power Center
2770 Power Centre Pkwy, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$960
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1136 sqft
From modern amenities to designer planned interiors with your unique lifestyle in mind, Encore At Power Center apartments has it all.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
11 Units Available
Flats on Walters
807 Walters St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1103 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flats on Walters in Lake Charles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
16 Units Available
Wilshire
4245 5th Ave, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$694
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$794
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1350 sqft
Our unique one, two, and three bedroom floor plans were designed to offer comfort and convenience to make your day-to-day more enjoyable. Prepare meals effortlessly in your all-electric kitchen with breakfast bar, dishwasher, and pantry.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:21pm
$
5 Units Available
Commons at McNeese
4510 Common St, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$850
712 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
900 sqft
With so much to do in the perfect Lake Charles location, a vibrant new lifestyle awaits.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
36 Units Available
The Phoenix Apartments
3619 Texas St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$861
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$883
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1200 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Phoenix Apartments, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
9 Units Available
Village Green
2700 Ernest Street, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1393 sqft
Experience the comfort and convenience of living at Village Green Apartments. Here youll find the ease of suburban life in an unbeatable location at the center of it all in Lake Charles, LA.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4510 Common Street
4510 Common Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$790
Commons at McNeese - Property Id: 177512 Great newly refurbished apartments 1 block from McNeese University in Lake Charles. Pool, laundry, and dog park on-site. For information please call 337-480-1234. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
232 Arlington Dr
232 Arlington Drive, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Available now...University Subdivision! Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home near McNeese State University.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1301 17th St. (front)
1301 17th St, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Nice cottage home located in an established area of Lake Charles. Front house has 2 bedrooms/1 bath, a large utility room, and combined living/dining room. Kitchen is equipped with stove and refrigerator.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3558 Taylor St
3558 Taylor Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in Lake Charles. Call our office for more information at 337-436-RENT(7368)! LICENSED BY THE LOUISIANA REAL ESTATE COMMISSION No Pets Allowed (RLNE2766679)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1301 Tulane St
1301 Tulane Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Cute Lake Charles cottage featuring 2 bedrooms 1 bath, kitchen with stove & refrigerator, central air/heat, and washer/dryer connections. Home sits on a large lot. Call our office for more information (337) 436-RENT(7368).
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2117 13th Street
2117 13th Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
975 sqft
Move in ready 3/1 in Oak Park. This adorable home has been freshly painted, kitchen renovated and new flooring added. Appliances included are refrigerator and stove. There is an outside laundry (dryer included). Storage shed not included.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1736 Myrtle Street
1736 Myrtle Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1214 sqft
Very nice 3/1 in Westlake with a fenced in yard. There is also a covered patio and storage shed in the backyard area. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. Tenants have access to the local community center.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Prien rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,140.
Some of the colleges located in the Prien area include McNeese State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Prien from include Lake Charles, Port Arthur, Nederland, Orange, and Groves.