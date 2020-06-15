19264 Gourdon Ln

Amenities

LOOKING FOR A SECLUDED HIDEWAY? 2 ACRES SURROUNDED BY WOODS, this is it! Hear the birds sing as you have your morning coffee on the deck. Enjoy nature in a desired area in Denham Springs. We are offering this property near Port Vincent on 2 acres For Sale, Lease Purchase Option or as a rental.



FEATURES:

* 3 Bd/1Bath

* Roof 5/6 years old.

* AC 8/9 years old

* Easy access to I-12 and approximately 16 minutes to Juban Crossing

* Great school District

* House did not flood.



Offered at $139,900 for Sale or $149,900 Lease Purchase/Owner Finance. Inquire about our rental option also. Call today to view this home by appointment only. 225-532-0197. Hablamos Espanol: 225-229-5221. Email jdinvestorsinfo@gmail.com



