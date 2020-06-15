All apartments in Port Vincent
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

19264 Gourdon Ln

19264 Gourdon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19264 Gourdon Lane, Port Vincent, LA 70726

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
LOOKING FOR A SECLUDED HIDEWAY? 2 ACRES SURROUNDED BY WOODS, this is it! Hear the birds sing as you have your morning coffee on the deck. Enjoy nature in a desired area in Denham Springs. We are offering this property near Port Vincent on 2 acres For Sale, Lease Purchase Option or as a rental.

FEATURES:
* 3 Bd/1Bath
* Roof 5/6 years old.
* AC 8/9 years old
* Easy access to I-12 and approximately 16 minutes to Juban Crossing
* Great school District
* House did not flood.

Offered at $139,900 for Sale or $149,900 Lease Purchase/Owner Finance. Inquire about our rental option also. Call today to view this home by appointment only. 225-532-0197. Hablamos Espanol: 225-229-5221. Email jdinvestorsinfo@gmail.com

(RLNE5522288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

