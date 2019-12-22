16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue

Amenities
Conveniently located 1388 square foot 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Woodlawn Acres Subdivision.
This elevated home features a bonus loft perfect for office/study/game room and an open floor plan kitchen/dinning area. The kitchen has an electric range/oven, a microwave, and a dishwasher. The laundry area comes with washer/dryer hookups. This home has granite counters throughout, framed mirrors, wood laminate and ceramic tile flooring throughout, and a covered front porch.
Amenities include: wood burning fireplace, fenced backyard equipped with dog yard and storage building, walking distance from BREC Park, carport, utility room.
Woodlawn School District!!
Must see to appreciate!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.