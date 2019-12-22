All apartments in Old Jefferson
16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue
16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue

16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue
Location

16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue, Old Jefferson, LA 70817
Jefferson - Tiger Bend

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1388 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Conveniently located 1388 square foot 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Woodlawn Acres Subdivision.

This elevated home features a bonus loft perfect for office/study/game room and an open floor plan kitchen/dinning area. The kitchen has an electric range/oven, a microwave, and a dishwasher. The laundry area comes with washer/dryer hookups. This home has granite counters throughout, framed mirrors, wood laminate and ceramic tile flooring throughout, and a covered front porch.

Amenities include: wood burning fireplace, fenced backyard equipped with dog yard and storage building, walking distance from BREC Park, carport, utility room.

Woodlawn School District!!

Must see to appreciate!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue have any available units?
16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue have?
Some of 16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue does offer parking.
Does 16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue have a pool?
No, 16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
