pet friendly apartments
110 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Oak Hills Place, LA
Perkins - Highland
Perkins - Highland
8500 BLUEBONNET BLVD #16
8500 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Oak Hills Place, LA
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
8500 BLUEBONNET BLVD #16 Available 08/10/20 3 BEDROOM CONDO ON BLUEBONNET NEAR PERKINS ROWE - Directions: Bluebonnet Blvd. between Perkins and Highland.
Perkins - Highland
Perkins - Highland
866 WEST LAKEVIEW DR
866 West Lakeview Drive, Oak Hills Place, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2664 sqft
DROPPED RENT $300. Large Lake Front OAK HILLS Subdivision - OLOL (4MI), LSU (7MI), L'AUBERGE CASINO (5MI) - This home is set in a quiet neighborhood with a picturesque lake view setting.
11 Units Available
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
The Gates At Citiplace
2500 Gates Cir, Inniswold, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry, granite counters, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, guest suites, and sports courts. Great location near IHOP, BREC Industriplex Park. Short drive to Baton Rouge.
South Baton Rouge
South Baton Rouge
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$886
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1223 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
15 Units Available
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,059
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
Mayfair
Mayfair
The Park On Bluebonnet
8008 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1348 sqft
Luxurious units include bath tub, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and ice maker. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill and pool. Located to parks, restaurants and entertainment.
South Burbank
South Burbank
10136 Bonnet Cove
10136 Bonnet Cove Ave, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
10136 Bonnet Cove Available 07/24/20 3BR 3BA Small Gated Community off of Burbank - CHIC TOWNHOME IN SMALL GATED COMMUNITY. BOOMING AREA WITH LOTS OF NEW DEVELOPMENTS. CONVENIENT TO LSU, MALL OF LA AND GREAT RESTAURANTS.
Westminster - Pine Park
Westminster - Pine Park
5160 Everett Lane Apt. B
5160 Everett Lane, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1125 sqft
5160 Everett Lane Apt. B Available 07/20/20 2 BEDROOM CONDO NEAR OUR LADY OF THE LAKE AND MALL OF LOUISIANA. - Directions: Essen to Summa turn right on Everett. Subdivision: Brandon Hollow 2 BEDROOMS 1.5 BATHROOMS 1,125 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 950.
South Burbank
South Burbank
10126 Bonnet Cove
10126 Bonnet Cove Ave, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1800 sqft
10126 Bonnet Cove Available 07/17/20 Spacious 3BR 3BA off Burbank and Bluebonnet - CHIC TOWNHOME IN SMALL GATED COMMUNITY. BOOMING AREA WITH LOTS OF NEW DEVELOPMENTS. CONVENIENT TO LSU, MALL OF LA AND GREAT RESTAURANTS.
Perkins - Highland
Perkins - Highland
1124 Knollhaven Dr.
1124 Knollhaven Drive, Village St. George, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1492 sqft
1124 Knollhaven Dr. Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom House off Perkins near Pecue Available Mid July! - Directions: PERKINS TO BROOKHOLLOW - RIGHT AT FIRST STREET, LEFT ON KNOLLHAVEN Subdivision: BROOKHOLLOW GLEN 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,492 SQ.FT.
South Burbank
South Burbank
9736 Summer Glenn
9736 Summer Glen Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2 weeks free rent with 13 month lease! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Baton Rouge.
Perkins - Highland
Perkins - Highland
1522 Briarrose Drive
1522 Briarrose Drive, Village St. George, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1682 sqft
3 Bedroom House Newly updated off Siegen and Perkins ! - Directions: Siegen Ln to Briar Hollow Ave., turn left on Briarrose. Subdivision: Quail Ridge 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,682 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 1,500.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,500.
South Burbank
South Burbank
809 Summer Breeze Dr. - 105, 3185 Balis Dr., Ste. 114
809 Summer Breeze Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1467 sqft
THIS SINGLE-STORY 3 BED 2 BATH CONDO VILLA IS LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY CLOSE TO PERKINS ROWE AND THE MALL OF LA. WOOD FLOOR UNIT, SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH CERAMIC TILE AND LARGE ISLAND BAR.
Old Goodwood
Old Goodwood
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Patrician in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Shenandoah
Shenandoah
Regency Club
11555 Southfork Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
950 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with tennis and volleyball courts, two swimming pools, grilling areas, and a resident fitness center. Close to the Mall of Louisiana and LSU.
Jefferson - Drusilla
Jefferson - Drusilla
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,140
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Airline/Jefferson
Airline/Jefferson
Bristol Place
5960 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$927
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1148 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Airline/Jefferson
Airline/Jefferson
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1250 sqft
At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life.
Jefferson - Drusilla
Jefferson - Drusilla
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$910
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1261 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,173
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1324 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
10 Units Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
The Highland Club
17505 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$990
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1441 sqft
Welcome to The Highland Club, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Baton Rouge, LA.
South Burbank
South Burbank
Indigo Park
11959 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,064
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1483 sqft
Modern community with luxury amenities including a salt water pool, 24-hour fitness center and theater room. Apartments offer designer lighting and gourmet kitchens, along with lake views in some units.
Pollard - Woodchase
Pollard - Woodchase
Mansions in the Park
7250 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,074
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1033 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Nestled in acres of beautiful trees & landscaping. Secluded location in the heart of the city offers luxury living.
