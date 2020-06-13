Apartment List
/
LA
/
merrydale
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

114 Apartments for rent in Merrydale, LA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Victoria Farms
1 Unit Available
5224 Dickens Dr
5224 Dickens Drive, Merrydale, LA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
6000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 5 BEDROOMS 6000 SQFT HOUSE FOR RENT - Property Id: 296960 VERY LARGE HOUSE 5 BEDROOMS, 4 BATHROOMS ,2 KITCHENS, DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM, HUGE DEN, ETC. OUTSIDE PATIO, CARPORT, LARGE YARD, VERY NICE HOME. SECTION 8 WELCOME.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Victoria Farms
1 Unit Available
6680 Hanks Dr
6680 Hanks Drive, Merrydale, LA
1 Bedroom
$425
RENT SPECIAL OFFERED!!! Affordable Apartments for rent in Baton Rouge Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5683221)
Results within 1 mile of Merrydale

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookstown
1 Unit Available
5021 McClelland Dr
5021 Mcclelland Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$425
RENT SPECIAL OFFERED!!! Affordable apartments for rent in Baton Rouge No Pets Allowed (RLNE5685178)

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookstown
1 Unit Available
4747 Annette St
4747 Annette Street, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$450
Affordable apartments for rent in Baton Rouge No Pets Allowed (RLNE5683260)
Results within 5 miles of Merrydale
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Jefferson - Drusilla
12 Units Available
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,261
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,278
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
Shenandoah
12 Units Available
Regency Club
11555 Southfork Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$760
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
950 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with tennis and volleyball courts, two swimming pools, grilling areas, and a resident fitness center. Close to the Mall of Louisiana and LSU.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
Jefferson - Drusilla
11 Units Available
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1261 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
$
Old Goodwood
7 Units Available
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Patrician in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
$
Jefferson - Drusilla
13 Units Available
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$900
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
Eden Park
27 Units Available
Provincial and The Crillon Apartments
1201 N Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$710
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1873 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at Provincial & The Crillion Apartments. Both of our communities have the ability to provide you with everything you could possibly need.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
7 Units Available
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1368 sqft
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
Jefferson - Drusilla
12 Units Available
Hampton Court Apartments
2424 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$745
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Known as Louisiana's best kept secret, Hampton Court offers affordable apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
6 Units Available
Jefferson Place
7975 N Jefferson Place Circle, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1582 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because you've found it at Jefferson Place.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
$
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
2 Units Available
Ole Towne
1627 College Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$935
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ole Towne in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 10 at 02:09pm
$
Old Goodwood
1 Unit Available
Parc at Mid City
1100 S Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parc at Mid City in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 26 at 02:05pm
Downtown East
1 Unit Available
Mid City Gardens
1690 North Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$555
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Mid City Gardens appeals to those who demand quality and good taste in their living environment. Quailty construction and landscape in an ultra convenient location are the standard at this apartmetn commuity.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated April 9 at 03:14pm
Monticello
7 Units Available
Mallard Crossing
11320 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$860
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$887
1125 sqft
We invite you to come and join us at Mallard Crossing Apartments and immerse yourself in the distinguished culture of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Central
1 Unit Available
14709 Frenchtown Road
14709 Frenchtown Rd, Central, LA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2500 sqft
Amazing home with front and side porches, completely updated perfectly situated on almost 6 acres! Better than new in the heart of central! Take a tour while renovations are in progress.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Mid City
1 Unit Available
3711 COLE DR
3711 Cole Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1068 sqft
Great 2 BR, 1 1/2 BA located in the heart of Mid-City. Recently renovated with laminate flooring throughout, NO CARPET!! Living area is spacious with a dining area and fireplace. All bedrooms are upstairs with a Jack-and-Jill full bath.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
North Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
12528 ROBBIE AVE
12528 Robbie Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$800
850 sqft
Nice clean 2 bedroom 1 bath half of duplex for rent. Stainless steel stove, refrigerator and dishwasher provided, washer and dryer hookup, Covered patio, 2 car off street parking.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
546 South Flannery Rd
546 South Flannery Road, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1235 sqft
This beautifully updated 3 bedroom/2 bath condo will not last long! Gorgeous wood plank flooring throughout the entire home, granite counter tops & white subway tile back splash with updated appliances in the kitchen, and a private, fenced in and

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central
1 Unit Available
14538 Richardson Dr.
14538 Richardson Drive, Central, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1380 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home for Lease - This beautifully updated property features include: Open floor plan: living/dining/kitchen; kitchen equipped with granite counters with breakfast bar, new cabinets, electric range/oven, dishwasher, hood-vent;

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brownfields
1 Unit Available
6023 Stoneview Ave D
6023 Stoneview Avenue, Baker, LA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
6023 Stoneview Apt D - Property Id: 293499 2 Bed 1.5 Bath All Ceramic Floors. Laundry area. Open patio. Stove/ dishwasher. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293499 Property Id 293499 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5833444)

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brownfields
1 Unit Available
6012 Stoneview Ave A
6012 Stoneview Avenue, Baker, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
6012 Stoneview Apt A - Property Id: 293500 Includes stove, refrigerator, microwave, washer, dryer, open patio. No carpet Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293500 Property Id 293500 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5833420)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Merrydale, LA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Merrydale renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Merrydale 1 BedroomsMerrydale 3 BedroomsMerrydale Apartments with Balcony
Merrydale Apartments with ParkingMerrydale Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Merrydale Dog Friendly ApartmentsMerrydale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LADenham Springs, LAZachary, LAGonzales, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LA
Inniswold, LAWalker, LAAddis, LAShenandoah, LAGardere, LA
Village St. George, LAPrairieville, LAOld Jefferson, LAOak Hills Place, LACentral, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Nicholls State University