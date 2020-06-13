/
3 bedroom apartments
158 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Merrydale, LA
Victoria Farms
1 Unit Available
5224 Dickens Dr
5224 Dickens Drive, Merrydale, LA
Available 07/01/20 5 BEDROOMS 6000 SQFT HOUSE FOR RENT - Property Id: 296960 VERY LARGE HOUSE 5 BEDROOMS, 4 BATHROOMS ,2 KITCHENS, DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM, HUGE DEN, ETC. OUTSIDE PATIO, CARPORT, LARGE YARD, VERY NICE HOME. SECTION 8 WELCOME.
Glen Oaks - Zion City
1 Unit Available
5728 Nashville Ave.
5728 Nashville Avenue, Merrydale, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1070 sqft
Rent Ready! - Spacious Home! This home has been newly painted, as well as new floors throughout. New AC will be installed at the end of May! (RLNE5806384)
Victoria Farms
1 Unit Available
8244 Prescott Rd.
8244 Prescott Road, Merrydale, LA
Spacious Home! - (RLNE5762829)
Results within 1 mile of Merrydale
Brookstown
7 Units Available
Port Royal
6454 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$978
1185 sqft
Port Royal Apartments is located at 6454 Airline Hwy Baton Rouge, LA and is managed by Latter & Blum Property Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Results within 5 miles of Merrydale
Jefferson - Drusilla
12 Units Available
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,534
1305 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Eden Park
27 Units Available
Provincial and The Crillon Apartments
1201 N Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1873 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at Provincial & The Crillion Apartments. Both of our communities have the ability to provide you with everything you could possibly need.
Mid City
12 Units Available
Ingleside Gardens
330 Ingleside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1093 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ingleside Gardens in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Jefferson - Drusilla
12 Units Available
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1261 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
Old Goodwood
7 Units Available
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Patrician in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
7 Units Available
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1368 sqft
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
Downtown
10 Units Available
Lake Towers
999 N 9th St, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$980
1050 sqft
Walk to Arsenal Park and enjoy views of Capitol Lake. Downtown community featuring units with open floor plans, wood tone flooring, contemporary lighting fixtures and expansive windows.
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
6 Units Available
Jefferson Place
7975 N Jefferson Place Circle, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1582 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because you've found it at Jefferson Place.
Monticello
7 Units Available
Mallard Crossing
11320 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$887
1125 sqft
We invite you to come and join us at Mallard Crossing Apartments and immerse yourself in the distinguished culture of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
North Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
11224 CHALICE DR
11224 Chalice Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1295 sqft
Welcome to your new home! It is a 3 bedroom 2 bath house that has been completely renovated throughout! All new roof, fresh exterior and interior paint, and a new hot water heater! Updated and professionally cleaned! Cute front door, ceramic tiling
Valley Park
1 Unit Available
2535 BARBER ST
2535 Barber Street, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2535 BARBER ST in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Mid City
1 Unit Available
723 WILTZ DR
723 Wiltz Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1572 sqft
CHARMING MID CITY HOME FOR RENT! Walkable to all Mid City has to offer right in the heart of Capital Heights, easy access to LSU, Downtown, White Night Light, major restaurants and the interstate. Hardwood floors throughout, open kitchen/dining area.
North Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
10423 Red Oak Drive
10423 Red Oak Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1124 sqft
You don't want to miss this adorable home that is spick & span with beautiful wood floors throughout. Located right off of Sherwood Forest Blvd near several parks, schools, restaurants, and I-12.
Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
546 South Flannery Rd
546 South Flannery Road, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1235 sqft
This beautifully updated 3 bedroom/2 bath condo will not last long! Gorgeous wood plank flooring throughout the entire home, granite counter tops & white subway tile back splash with updated appliances in the kitchen, and a private, fenced in and
North Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
1512 Green Oak Drive
1512 Green Oak Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$990
1025 sqft
This 3 bedroom/1 bathroom home is impeccably clean and includes a nicely updated kitchen and bathroom. New fridge just installed! Plus you'll have plenty of space with a side yard and huge back & front yard.
Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
10233 Mollylea drive
10233 Mollylea Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
- (RLNE5851451)
Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
9655 Judi Avenue
9655 Judi Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1901 sqft
- (RLNE5851453)
Old Goodwood
1 Unit Available
157 Ocean Dr
157 Ocean Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available 06/14/20 Spacious three bedroom townhouse - Property Id: 297536 Location is very quiet with two car enclosed garage..all appliances..hardwood, carpet,tile floors. All walk in closets with shelves. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Mid City
1 Unit Available
805 Arlington Ave
805 Arlington Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1996 sqft
805 Arlington Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautiful home in Mid City - You'll love this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in mid city! This house features tile floors, carpeted bedrooms, beautiful staircase and an amazing kitchen.
Central
1 Unit Available
14538 Richardson Dr.
14538 Richardson Drive, Central, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1380 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home for Lease - This beautifully updated property features include: Open floor plan: living/dining/kitchen; kitchen equipped with granite counters with breakfast bar, new cabinets, electric range/oven, dishwasher, hood-vent;