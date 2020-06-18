Rent Calculator
5728 Nashville Ave.
5728 Nashville Ave.
5728 Nashville Avenue
No Longer Available
5728 Nashville Avenue, Merrydale, LA 70812
in unit laundry
dogs allowed
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Rent Ready! - Spacious Home!
This home has been newly painted, as well as new floors throughout.
New AC will be installed at the end of May!
(RLNE5806384)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 5728 Nashville Ave. have any available units?
5728 Nashville Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Merrydale, LA
.
What amenities does 5728 Nashville Ave. have?
Some of 5728 Nashville Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5728 Nashville Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5728 Nashville Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5728 Nashville Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5728 Nashville Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5728 Nashville Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5728 Nashville Ave. does offer parking.
Does 5728 Nashville Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5728 Nashville Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5728 Nashville Ave. have a pool?
No, 5728 Nashville Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5728 Nashville Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5728 Nashville Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5728 Nashville Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5728 Nashville Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5728 Nashville Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5728 Nashville Ave. has units with air conditioning.
