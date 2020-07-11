All apartments in Madisonville
Find more places like 213 HWY 21 Highway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madisonville, LA
/
213 HWY 21 Highway
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:40 PM

213 HWY 21 Highway

213 Highway 21 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

213 Highway 21, Madisonville, LA 70447

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Enjoy porch living in Madisonville! 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on beautiful lot - over an acre to enjoy! Available for July occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 HWY 21 Highway have any available units?
213 HWY 21 Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madisonville, LA.
Is 213 HWY 21 Highway currently offering any rent specials?
213 HWY 21 Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 HWY 21 Highway pet-friendly?
No, 213 HWY 21 Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madisonville.
Does 213 HWY 21 Highway offer parking?
No, 213 HWY 21 Highway does not offer parking.
Does 213 HWY 21 Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 HWY 21 Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 HWY 21 Highway have a pool?
No, 213 HWY 21 Highway does not have a pool.
Does 213 HWY 21 Highway have accessible units?
No, 213 HWY 21 Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 213 HWY 21 Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 HWY 21 Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 HWY 21 Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 HWY 21 Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Orleans, LAMetairie, LASlidell, LAKenner, LACovington, LARiver Ridge, LADenham Springs, LA
Mandeville, LAHarvey, LAHammond, LAElmwood, LAWalker, LAJefferson, LAPrairieville, LA
Chalmette, LAMarrero, LABay St. Louis, MSPonchatoula, LAFranklinton, LAGretna, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross