701 S College Road

MOVE IN SPECIAL: The Owner will charge only $500 for the first month to help you with moving expenses!! Conveniently located on South College, this condo is on the quiet, backside of the building. #208 is on the second floor, 3 doors from the stairs on your left. there is an elevator to the right, where the 2 buildings make a corner. This a cute unit with fresh paint in good colors. Very workable kitchen with all of the appliances. This home also has good storage, and each bedroom has its own bathroom! Make an appointment to see the interior and you'll learn if this is the home you've been looking for! Cuz if you're looking for location, cute, good colors and your own bathroom, then I'll bet this it is! This is a no pet home.