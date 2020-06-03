All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 701 S College Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, LA
/
701 S College Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:50 PM

701 S College Road

701 South College Road · (337) 962-6430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

701 South College Road, Lafayette, LA 70503

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
elevator
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
MOVE IN SPECIAL: The Owner will charge only $500 for the first month to help you with moving expenses!! Conveniently located on South College, this condo is on the quiet, backside of the building. #208 is on the second floor, 3 doors from the stairs on your left. there is an elevator to the right, where the 2 buildings make a corner. This a cute unit with fresh paint in good colors. Very workable kitchen with all of the appliances. This home also has good storage, and each bedroom has its own bathroom! Make an appointment to see the interior and you'll learn if this is the home you've been looking for! Cuz if you're looking for location, cute, good colors and your own bathroom, then I'll bet this it is! This is a no pet home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 S College Road have any available units?
701 S College Road has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 701 S College Road have?
Some of 701 S College Road's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 S College Road currently offering any rent specials?
701 S College Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 S College Road pet-friendly?
No, 701 S College Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette.
Does 701 S College Road offer parking?
No, 701 S College Road does not offer parking.
Does 701 S College Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 S College Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 S College Road have a pool?
No, 701 S College Road does not have a pool.
Does 701 S College Road have accessible units?
No, 701 S College Road does not have accessible units.
Does 701 S College Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 S College Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 701 S College Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 S College Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 701 S College Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Audubon Lake
1019 Kaliste Saloom Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508
Plantation Crossing
215 Republic Ave
Lafayette, LA 70508
Bayou Oaks
330 Feu Follet Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508
Canterbury Square Apartments
100 McDonald St
Lafayette, LA 70506
Willow Gardens Apartments
101 Glouchester Rd
Lafayette, LA 70506
The Bradford
173 S Beadle Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508
Acadian Gardens
710 S College Rd
Lafayette, LA 70503
Highlands of Grand Pointe
3601 Kaliste Saloom Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette Apartments with PoolLafayette Dog Friendly Apartments
Lafayette Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Iberia, LABroussard, LA
Addis, LAJeanerette, LA
Abbeville, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Louisiana at Lafayette
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity