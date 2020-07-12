Apartment List
/
LA
/
kenner
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM

135 Apartments for rent in Kenner, LA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kenner apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
21 Units Available
Oakland Plantation Estates
The Lakes of Chateau Estates
3700 Loyola Dr, Kenner, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
1039 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1342 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown New Orleans and Louis Armstrong International Airport. Community has a tennis court, on-site fitness center and two swimming pools. One and two-bedroom apartments are bright and airy.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Highway Park
3705 FLORIDA Avenue
3705 Florida Ave, Kenner, LA
Studio
$12,000
9886 sqft
A rare medical clinic/Office Building for LEASE! Well suited for General Office use. This 9,886 SF Kenner Class B medical office gem is a former Dermatological Clinic.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Highway Park
2040 CALIFORNIA Avenue
2040 California Ave, Kenner, LA
Studio
$2,885
4000 sqft
Warehouse near the airport with 18 foot ceilings and a 14 foot access door. Includes a bathroom & 600 sq ft office and Additional side storage yard.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Chateau Estates
4228 MONTRACHET Drive
4228 Montrachet Dr, Kenner, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2032 sqft
FURNISHED GARDEN HOME IN CHATEAU ESTATES. CHATEAU LAFFITE SHARED POOL AND CLUBHOUSE. LAWN MAINTENANCE AND WATER INCLUDED. FLAT SCREEN TV'S, SCANDINAVIAN FURNITURE. ONE CAR GARAGE, FRESHLY PAINTED AND LANDSCAPED.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Kenner Project
2706 Helena St
2706 Helena Street, Kenner, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Spacious duplex - Property Id: 77882 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Airport Industrial Park
16 W AIRLINE Highway
16 W Airline Hwy, Kenner, LA
Studio
$1,000
690 sqft
Great location with high visibility on Airline Highway, suitable for professional office, insurance, notary, auto title, tax, accounting and much more! Like new strip center. Available now!

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Highway Park
3918 CONNECTICUT Avenue
3918 Connecticut Avenue, Kenner, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1045 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom located just minutes from I-10, food and shopping! Recently updated flooring, kitchen, paint and more throughout. Don't miss out, call today to schedule your private showing.
Results within 1 mile of Kenner
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
6 Units Available
Westgate
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Delta
836 WALDO Street
836 Waldo Street, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1700 sqft
Great condition, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. New vinyl flooring in den,hall and bedrooms. Separate room for formal dining or office.
Results within 5 miles of Kenner
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
$
21 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Bella Ridge South
6041 Mounes Street, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1349 sqft
Bella Ridge South Apartments.At Bella South in River Ridge, we offer more than luxury, we offer peace-of-mind living with better pricing, larger floor plans, free direct-access parking garage with only a 15-minute drive to downtown New Orleans.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
6 Units Available
Chestnut Creek
5757 Hickory Creek Road, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$970
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1030 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
18 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
$
22 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Bella Ridge North
1101 Dickory Avenue, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1366 sqft
Great location close to Elmwood shopping and entertainment. Community has a gated pet park, resort-style swimming pool and bike rentals. Units feature large floor plans, dishwashers and crown molding.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
16 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek West
5323 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
10 Units Available
Magnolia Creek
2006 Oak Creek Rd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1063 sqft
Located close to Earhart Expressway, the Huey P. Long Bridge, Downtown New Orleans and Elmwood Business Park. Community has a tennis court, swimming pool and grilling area. Units have Roman tubs and patio/sunrooms.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
4 Units Available
Harvard Estates
Parktowne Townhomes
4960 York St, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1597 sqft
This modern community is close to I-10 and I-630. It offers residents a private drive, backyard space, a balcony or patio, and large living areas. On-site amenities include a playground, covered gazebos and outside storage.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
15 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek East
5245 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$975
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
$
4 Units Available
Clearview-Transcontinental
Canterbury Square
3127 Transcontinental Dr, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Move-in savings of up to $350! Ask about our renovations!* Canterbury Squares newly renovated apartments are ready to welcome you home in style.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
3 Units Available
Cleary 4
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1475 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,690
2300 sqft
Close to I-10, these homes feature private backyards, modern kitchens, and full-size washers. Community amenities include a courtyard and a swimming pool, in addition to 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
5 Units Available
Cypress Creek
2001 Cypress Creek Rd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1011 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and sunrooms. Minutes away from downtown New Orleans and local universities, this pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a tennis court, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
5 Units Available
Bonne Vie II
3420 Edenborn Ave, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$695
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bonne Vie II, a beautiful place to live. Our property features lush landscaping in a quiet, peaceful environment. You will enjoy the spacious apartments and wonderful neighbors.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Rural Park
8700 MELROSE Lane
8700 Melrose Lane, River Ridge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1713 sqft
Super Single Family Home in River Ridge; Open Floorplan with Attached Garage and Covered Patio. Huge Master Suite with 4 Large Bedrooms and Large Backyard for Entertaining. Don't miss this rare find!

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
3805 HOUMA Boulevard
3805 Houma Boulevard, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom townhouse in Metro View Condos. located blocks from E J Hospital and medical offices. Blocks to Veterans where you will find many restaurants and shopping. Gated entrance & a reserved parking space just below your unit.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Bridgedale
4903 AIRLINE Drive
4903 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA
Studio
$10,500
32210 sqft
GROUND LEASE! 32,210 sf of PRIME vacant land at the corner of Airline Drive and River Avenue. This property is currently being used as a parking lot.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kenner, LA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kenner apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Kenner 1 BedroomsKenner 2 BedroomsKenner 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKenner 3 BedroomsKenner Apartments with Balcony
Kenner Apartments with GarageKenner Apartments with GymKenner Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKenner Apartments with ParkingKenner Apartments with Pool
Kenner Apartments with Washer-DryerKenner Dog Friendly ApartmentsKenner Furnished ApartmentsKenner Pet Friendly PlacesKenner Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Orleans, LAMetairie, LASlidell, LAHouma, LACovington, LARiver Ridge, LA
Mandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LAGonzales, LAThibodaux, LA
Hammond, LAElmwood, LAWalker, LAPrairieville, LAEden Isle, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross