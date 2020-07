Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

A rare medical clinic/Office Building for LEASE! Well suited for General Office use. This 9,886 SF Kenner Class B medical office gem is a former Dermatological Clinic. Built in 2003, this medical office & surgery center is located on the west side of Florida Avenue. A two-story steel-framed structure, the building is of single tenant design. Call for info.