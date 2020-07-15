Apartment List
26 Apartments for rent in Chalmette, LA with garages

Chalmette apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Buccaneer Villa
8413 Galleon Dr
8413 Galleon Dr, Chalmette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1925 sqft
*MOVE-IN SPECIAL THIS WEEK ONLY! SAVE $300 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT!* Stunning single family rental ready for immediate move in! Featuring 4 spacious bedrooms and a finished outbuilding this is the home you’ve been searching for with enough space
Results within 5 miles of Chalmette

1 Unit Available
Old Aurora
3640 RUE MIGNON Street
3640 Rue Mignon, New Orleans, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2224 sqft
Spacious two-story home in Bocage Subdivision. Quiet, treelined street with recent renovations. Features beautiful flooring and stainless steel appliances and SO much more. Over 2200 square feet of living space.

1 Unit Available
Jefferson Place
315 BIENVILLE Drive
315 Bienville Street, Timberlane, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2636 sqft
Spacious, updated, meticulously kept. Easy drive to CBD /French Quarter /Belle Chasse /Westbank. This 4 Bedroom 3 Bath HOME is ready for you and yours! Plenty of room to stretch out and relax, or entertain guests with ease.

1 Unit Available
Central Business District
450 JOHN CHURCHILL CHASE Street
450 John Churchill Chase Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1332 sqft
SPACIOUS Warehouse District unit boasts 1,332 SF with a LARGE living room, 2 Bed/2 Bath (floor plan yields privacy for both), WOOD floors. Well-appointed open kitchen with bar, granite counters, & stainless appliances.

1 Unit Available
French Quarter
1201 CHARTRES Street
1201 Chartres Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
Second Floor Two Bedroom, Two Bath, Two Level Townhome with Pool and Courtyard & Optional Parking in the Historic Stella Maris Condominium Building. Washer & Dryer In-Unit, Granite Countertops, Central HVAC and Lots of Natural Light.

1 Unit Available
Central Business District
900 SOUTH PETERS Street
900 South Peters Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1675 sqft
Fully furnished Paragon Lofts oversized 1900+ square ft. condo in the desirable Whs/Arts district! Gated reserved garage parking spot ground level included.12 ft soaring ceilings, concrete & wood floors, cypress beams, brick walls.
Results within 10 miles of Chalmette
62 Units Available
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
282 Units Available
Central Business District
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
122 Units Available
Tulane - Gravier
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
951 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Live life the way you want it: vibrant, active, social and filled with experiences.
46 Units Available
Mid-City
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,187
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
2 Units Available
Mid-City
American Can
3700 Orleans Ave, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1203 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at American Can in New Orleans. View photos, descriptions and more!
29 Units Available
French Quarter
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1378 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1764 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
10 Units Available
Gert Town
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.

1 Unit Available
Old Metairie Country Club
301 AVENUE E Street
301 Avenue E, Metairie, LA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
3500 sqft
Rare, large, private Old Metairie family home for rent! Lovely 3,500 sf two story home on a 150' x 43' corner lot. The interior features 4 spacious bedrooms, 3.

1 Unit Available
Lakeview Park
6525 LOUISVILLE Street
6525 Louisville Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1734 sqft
STROLE TO HARRISON AV DESTINATION SPOTS FROM THIS WELL MAINTAINED & RENOVATED SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN THE HEART OF LAKEVIEW. 3 NICE SIZE BEDROOMS & 2 WELL RENOVATED BATHS. BRAZILIAN CHERRY FLOORS IN THE GREAT ROOM & KITCHEN.

1 Unit Available
Central Business District
212 LOYOLA Avenue
212 Loyola Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1195 sqft
Live in the historic Saratoga built with FULLY furnished, modern hotel amenities. Located in the heart of downtown New Orleans, walking distance to the Superdome, Lafayette Square, the best of NOLA dining, shopping and more.

1 Unit Available
Central Business District
867 Camp Street
867 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
1100 sqft
Beautiful Warehouse District Apartment - Beautiful Warehouse District apartment on the ground floor. Great location just one block off of St. Charles Avenue.

1 Unit Available
West End
500 LAKE MARINA Drive
500 Lake Marina Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1143 sqft
Wonderful three bedroom, two bath Condo located in very desirable Harborview Condominiums. Very quiet, top floor, spacious, corner unit. Very well run condo association. Great common areas with BBQ pits and pool that have just been renovated.

1 Unit Available
Central Business District
1001 JULIA Street
1001 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1407 sqft
TURNKEY CORNER UNIT with breathtaking views from every room! Completely furnished with a relaxed coastal feel.

1 Unit Available
Uptown
1635 VALENCE Street
1635 Valence Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2030 sqft
Newly Renovated!! High ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Has cypress pocket doors and beamed ceilings. Kitchen has been renovated with granite counter tops, ss appliances and china cabinets.

1 Unit Available
Central Business District
450 JULIA Street
450 Julia St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$4,000
1142 sqft
This one does not come along often-Rare opportunity to lease one of the most unique properties in the Warehouse Dist! The 1 BD, 1.

1 Unit Available
Lakeview Park
6909 Louis Xiv St
6909 Louis Xiv Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1150 sqft
REDUCED. We have a great 3 bedroom, 1 bath located in Lakeview. Has wood floors, ceramic tile and new carpet in bedrooms was installed a year ago. Spacious kitchen includes gas range, oven, diswasher, built in microwave and side by side fridge.

1 Unit Available
Central Business District
840 CARONDELET Street #206
840 Carondelet Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Garage is unlike anything you have seen. From the concrete floors to the luxury finishes, tons of storage and amazing downtown views, this complex has it all.

1 Unit Available
Broadmoor
4601 S PRIEUR Street
4601 South Prieur Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2924 sqft
Spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath home. Decorative fireplaces & heart of pine flooring. Renovated kitchen w/ 36' commercial range, Samsung Smart Fridge, soft-close cabinets, stone counters, soaring ceilings w/ exposed beams.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Chalmette, LA

Chalmette apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

