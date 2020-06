Amenities

2.945 AC Bulkhead Waterfront Docking and Barge Slip with 240.98 linear footage on the Intracoastal Waterway. This parcel is adjacent to an available for lease 4.78 AC Bulkhead Waterfront Dock and Barge Slip. May assemble to combine total of 7.63 AC with 678.17 linear footage on the Intracoastal Waterway. This Industrial Site includes land for expansion, office space, waterfront services, located near the Avoca Island Cutoff Waterway. and is 1.3 miles to US Hwy 90 and has access to rail spur BNSF and CN. All parcels are separately listed and may be assembled. NNN Lease. Please contact the Listing Agent for further information.