Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

5148 Floynell Dr.

5148 Floynell Drive · (225) 751-8847
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5148 Floynell Drive, Inniswold, LA 70809
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5148 Floynell Dr. · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1956 sqft

Amenities

LIVE AT BLUEBONNET AND I-10 WITH BIG YARD! - Great Location in Jefferson Terrace next to the school! WALK TO BLUE CROSS OFFICES, bike to Bluebonnet Blvd, enjoy the NEIGHBORHOOD PARK that has a swimming/tennis club too! 1800 SQ FT. 3BR, 2 BATH FENCED YARD AND DOUBLE REAR CARPORT. All has been freshly cleaned and ready for occupancy. Don't miss this charming and large home with kitchen, living room, family room with fireplace and large patio.This Baton Rouge location is just that good! $1395/month
Call our office with questions: 225-751-8847

Pics, Info, and Application available at www.TomMackeyProperties.com.

Marketed exclusively by Tom Mackey Real Estate Services, 9336 Interline Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 225-751-8847
Licensed to practice real estate in LA.
All measurements and property info deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE2496363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5148 Floynell Dr. have any available units?
5148 Floynell Dr. has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5148 Floynell Dr. have?
Some of 5148 Floynell Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5148 Floynell Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5148 Floynell Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5148 Floynell Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 5148 Floynell Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inniswold.
Does 5148 Floynell Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5148 Floynell Dr. does offer parking.
Does 5148 Floynell Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5148 Floynell Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5148 Floynell Dr. have a pool?
No, 5148 Floynell Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5148 Floynell Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5148 Floynell Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5148 Floynell Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5148 Floynell Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5148 Floynell Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5148 Floynell Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
