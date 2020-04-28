5148 Floynell Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony carport tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking tennis court

LIVE AT BLUEBONNET AND I-10 WITH BIG YARD! - Great Location in Jefferson Terrace next to the school! WALK TO BLUE CROSS OFFICES, bike to Bluebonnet Blvd, enjoy the NEIGHBORHOOD PARK that has a swimming/tennis club too! 1800 SQ FT. 3BR, 2 BATH FENCED YARD AND DOUBLE REAR CARPORT. All has been freshly cleaned and ready for occupancy. Don't miss this charming and large home with kitchen, living room, family room with fireplace and large patio.This Baton Rouge location is just that good! $1395/month

Call our office with questions: 225-751-8847



Pics, Info, and Application available at www.TomMackeyProperties.com.



Marketed exclusively by Tom Mackey Real Estate Services, 9336 Interline Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 225-751-8847

Licensed to practice real estate in LA.

All measurements and property info deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE2496363)